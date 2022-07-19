5 games to play with your community on Twitch: enjoy with the audience

Today many people jump on the bandwagon of doing direct on Twitch, gradually creating a community and being normal that we want to play with them, therefore, in the following guide, I leave you 5 perfect games to have a good time with your audience. Do not miss it!

5 games to play with your audience

1.Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch is a different but fun way to play with the community. We can challenge our chat to design levels that we will then go through, while we die one after another. People love to see streamer suffer.





2.Fall Guys

We can have races with the chat people, especially now that it’s free-to-play on any platform, or collaborate as a team with the goal of winning crowns. Be that as it may, Fall Guys is a great option to have a good laugh as each game is totally unpredictable.





3.Day By Daylight

If we get a little more terrifying, DBD is also a very fun game to make a small group with our chat and get into the shoes of the survivors or the murderer. Increasingly, we have more well-known franchises, including anime, Attack the titans included.





4.Fortnite

Fornite is a classic to play in community that also moves mountains. There are many players willing to get into this battle royale, especially with the arrival of characters as curious as Darth Vader, Obi-Wan or the return of the characters from Naruto.





5.Kukoro: Stream chat games

It is a compilation of mini-games to play with the chat de Twitch. Thus, we will be able to play in real time with them, while having a pleasant time and suitable for all kinds of audiences. In addition, it is also a good way to make the community grow and feel cared for.