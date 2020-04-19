5 Great Performances From Lady Gaga’s One World Together At Home Concert Event

Keith City Performs “Greater Love”

Steve Winwood’s traditional track “Greater Love” was an excellent track decide for the One World Together At Home occasion, however the cause this efficiency ranked so extremely for me has nothing to do with the track selection or Keith City’s vocals. From an enhancing standpoint, City’s observe was probably the most attention-grabbing to look at all evening, because the video featured him performing totally different facets of the track which have been then mashed collectively into a very cool video. Watch it.