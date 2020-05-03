5 Heartbreaking Harry Potter Deaths That Happened During The Battle Of Hogwarts

Severus Snape

Severus Snape had his faults, there could be little question about that. However operating away from hazard wasn’t one in every of them, even when he was standing head to head with Lord Voldemort. He had a mission to meet and he was going to do it, whether or not he survived or not. That he was killed by Voldemort was far much less heartbreaking than his ultimate breaths, which passed off as he stared into the inexperienced eyes of Harry Potter.

I am much less inclined to romanticize Snape’s love for Lily as a lot as others would possibly, however Snape nonetheless scores main factors for his willingness to supply up a few of his most private reminiscences to Harry Potter in his ultimate moments. It was a vital second that will result in Voldemort’s undoing, and it provides to the unhappiness of Snape’s demise. Harry would go on to honor Snape’s bravery by naming one in every of his son’s after the previous Potions Grasp.