5 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Darren’s depression worsens, and Juliet’s in jail

Darkish instances forward for Darren Osborne in Hollyoaks this week as his depression storyline hits a dramatic crescendo, though assist might lastly be at hand from an unlikely supply.

Elsewhere in the village there are life-changing selections to be made for junior drug baron Juliet Nightingale and the Deveraux triplets. Right here’s all of your Hollyoaks spoilers for 16th-20th March 2020.

Darren’s depression identified?

Manically distracting himself with a collection of poorly-thought-out initiatives, erratic temper swings, spontaneous tears – it’s clear all isn’t nicely with Darren Osborne. When he refuses to stand up of the couch or out of his pyjamas to host his much-hyped open-mic evening, Mandy Morgan shares her considerations about her man’s psychological well being points along with her buddies. Of all folks, it’s Kyle Kelly who finally ends up getting via to him by suggesting to his former love rival he may need depression. “Behind the smiley face and the jokes there’s a damaged man,” says Ashley Taylor Dawson of his alter ego’s wrestle. Can Kyle come to Darren’s rescue?

Jail nightmare for Juliet

Juliet Nightingale is behind bars having been collared for pushing medication as she will get drawn deeper into the harmful world of county strains dealing. Having simply been formally adopted into the snobbiest household in soapland to whom appearances are all the pieces, she’s terrified how James and Marnie will react and has to suppose quick to clarify why she was posing as a pupil in native faculties armed with a stash of ketamine and some free change. King pin Jordan Worth holds the important thing to getting his protege off the hook, but when he does assist her he’ll little doubt need an enormous favour in return. There actually is not any escape.

Edward wouldn’t… would he?

Diane Hutchinson is regretting her fumble with father-in-law Edward extra by the minute, and when he insists it’s time they got here clear to Tony about their affair she panics. Whether or not that is one other of the toxic patriarch’s energy video games or a real want for household openness stays to be seen, however because the eminent surgeon receives an award for his work Di is on tenterhooks pondering he’ll use his public platform to disclose what they have been as much as whereas Tony was sucking on serial killer Breda McQueen’s lollipops as a hostage in the pig farm. Can Mrs H enchantment to Edward’s higher nature? She’d have to search out it first.

Triple menace

In case your head continues to be spinning from the slew of latest Deveraux revelations then buckle up as a result of there’s extra backstory baking in the oven. Mitchell has nearly processed he was born a triplet, and his two siblings got away and grew up into vengeful sociopaths posing as husband and spouse. Now probably the most twisted episode of Lengthy Misplaced Household ever units up the arrival of the trio’s father, who Mitchell is eager to trace right down to reply some burning questions. Granddad Walter advises in opposition to it for causes that presumably will turn out to be clear when mentioned estranged dad Felix exhibits up in the approaching weeks – performed by ex-EastEnders star Richard Blackwood. The thoughts boggles as to how this plot can get even crazier.

Ollie raises consciousness – and hopefully a smile

It doesn’t sound like probably the most light-hearted week in Hollyoaks historical past, however we’re assured there may be hilarity available with the teenagers as Imran Maalik and Ollie Morgan embark on their faculty environmental undertaking. This includes Ollie dressed in a bin bag, Tom Cunningham pretending to be a wind machine and Imran doing his greatest David Bailey to take some photos. Hoping to lift consciousness on sustainability, the boys find yourself outshone by sensible cookie Brooke Hathaway who manages to impress instructor Courtney Campbell with a a lot easier concept. Children, eh? On the subject of sustainability, can somebody give a prize to the one that considered the title ‘Sweater Thunberg’ for the lined market’s recycled classic clothes stall?

