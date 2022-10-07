5 horror series you can watch on Netflix this weekend

A list of horror series that you can find on Netflix

We bring you a list of series that were encouraged to tell horror stories that will make you jump from your favorite chair. The genre was adapting to the new times and in recent years we have been able to enjoy new proposals with a different terror. We bring you five proposals that are all available in Netflix so they can plunge into the deepest fears.

It is a kind of documentary that recounts in the first person the supernatural experiences that different people went through. Each season has six episodes in which events that they lived in the past are recounted and only now are they encouraged to tell it. Beyond the actual testimonials, the series features dramatizations of each experience that are truly creepy. Stories of ghosts, beings from beyond, possessions are heard. The most remarkable thing about this title is that the cases are presented as real.

Horror stories told in the first person: ghosts, dark entities and beings from beyond

This Spanish series recounts the life of a student who is saved from a bus accident when she was traveling with her friends from the last year of school. Alma wakes up in the hospital without remembering anything that happened, or her past. Night terrors haunt her and will lead her to discover a parallel reality full of fear. Lots of shocks and terror that will make you constantly upset.

After surviving a bus accident that killed nearly all of her classmates, Alma wakes up in the hospital. (Netflix)



This Korean series is set in an elite school called Hyonsan. There a virus is triggered that turns the students into living dead who need to feed on other bodies, that is, on human flesh. The series recounted throughout its twelve one-hour episodes and a little longer, the misfortunes experienced by a group of colleagues when the virus expands its borders. A classic series about zombies but that was encouraged to show many more topics such as bullying. A second season is already confirmed.

“We’re Dead” trailer

Created by Mike Flanagan (The Curse of Hill House), this series explores terror at the hands of dangerous faith activism on an island far from the world. The story begins with the character of Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford) is a young man who lives with his extremely orthodox family in his religion on Crockett Island, a place forgotten in time and in which it seems that God has completely moved away. Riley is the son of a married couple who are devoted to religion and who say they are present at every Sunday mass. Riley in an accident kills a young woman and goes to jail. Upon his return, the horror stories begin in this remote town when a new priest arrives at the church.

The horror series created by Mike Flanagan will change forever after the arrival of a mysterious priest writing: what can I see

the plot of Marianne (French series created by Samuel Bodin) centers on writer Emma Larsimon (Wood Victory) who writes horror stories and discovers that a demonic sorceress who is part of his dreams gets into his real life. A worthy example of the horror genre, witchcraft is fully involved in this series that had been conceived to have more seasons but was canceled after the first installment. Without excesses or clichés, Marianne perfectly fulfills her role.

:A writer sees her horror stories come true and decides to return to her old home to face the demons that inspired them.

