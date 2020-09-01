5 Incredible Standing Desk Benefits Every Office Worker Needs to Know

Are you tired of sitting down all day? Take a look at these amazing standing desk benefits and why you should make the switch to a standing desk.

We all know hunching at our desks for long periods is unhealthy.

In addition to the fact that too much sitting is linked with weight gain, it also carries an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease.

But is standing really the incredible balm it’s cracked up to be? And can standing desks actually lessen the damage we do by sitting?

If you’re on the fence, here are 5 incredible standing desk benefits you should know.

Lower Weight

If you’ve ever heard of calories in, calories out (CICO) weight loss, you know that weight gain happens when you consume more calories than you burn. That’s why it’s so important for us to be active throughout the day.

Though we often think of exercise when we consider burning calories, standing can help in this arena as well. An afternoon of standing can burn 170 more calories than an afternoon of sitting, making a standing desk a great way to passively lose weight.

Decrease Back Pain

Hunching over a desk is a major cause of back pain, which the WHO notes will affect some 60-70 percent of adults in industrialized countries.

The CDC found that a sit-stand desk actually reduced upper back and neck pain by 54 percent. These adjustable sit-stand models make for the best standing desk—and there are more options available than you’re probably imagining.

Lower Risk of Heart Disease

One classic 1953 study of bus conductors found that those who stood all day had half the risk of heart disease than their counterparts who stayed seated.

Researchers now understand that a sedentary lifestyle plays a huge role in our heart health. Standing at a standing desk is a great way to counteract the negative effects of days (and weeks) spent seated.

Lower Blood Sugar Levels

Higher blood sugar levels are correlated with a higher risk of diabetes, as well as poor overall health.

One study found that workers who alternated between sitting and standing at 30-minute intervals at their office desk reduced their blood sugar spikes by over 11 percent.

Improved Mood

Research has linked sedentary lifestyles to increased risks of depression and anxiety.

On the other hand, standing, in general, has been shown to improve our overall mood and energy. A majority of participants in one 2011 study called the “Take-a-Stand Project” reported feeling more healthy, productive, and happier after 4 weeks with a standing desk than they had been before.

Take Advantage of These Standing Desk Benefits

Standing desks aren’t just an office design trend—they’re a lifestyle improvement. With the standing desk benefits we’ve mentioned above, you’ll find boosts in your physical and mental health the more you use your new desk.

In other words, if you’re hunting for the best office desk, keep in mind that it might be a standing option! For more health and business tips, don’t forget to check out the rest of our posts.