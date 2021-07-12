5 Issues You Want To Know About The New Crimson Sox Shortstop Marcelo Mayer, Best…

Crimson Stockings





The remaining stroke of Mayer’s preparatory profession was once a 450-foot grand slam. The Crimson Sox made Marcelo Mayer their draft pick out with the No. 4 variety on Sunday. Photograph through Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire by way of Getty Photographs

The Crimson Sox wasn’t anticipated to make a shortstop with the No. 4 pick out within the MLB Draft on Sunday, but if Marcelo Mayer – the Eastlake Top Faculty shortstop regarded as through many scouts to be the most efficient in his magnificence – went to slipped to them, they took the chance to draft a teen with a very easy swing and lofty comparisons.

Listed here are 5 issues you wish to have to understand in regards to the Crimson Sox’s latest addition.

Mayer would no longer be to be had at quantity 4.

The Pirates have been reportedly “50-60 %“most probably Mayer with your only option to take. The Tigers reportedly “Mayer sought after all spring.” Consistent with the San Diego Tribune Union, best Pittsburgh, Texas and Detroit scouted Mayer as his prep season improved.

Paul Toboni, Crimson Sox’s director of beginner scouting, on whether or not he concept Mayer would drop out of the board: “I feel that’s affordable.” — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 12, 2021

As a substitute, the Crimson Sox bought a participant who has time and again drawn comparisons to Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.

“That is what in point of fact just right avid gamers appear to be at 18” [years old]ESPN’s Kiley McDaniels mentioned at the broadcast. “[He] has all of the parameters you wish to have to look in an All-Megastar.”

Mayer grew up as a Yankees fan

Tough information for Crimson Sox fanatics: Mayer was once most probably ecstatic when the Yankees received the International Collection in 2009 and would were ecstatic in 2000… had he been born (Mayer received’t be 19 for a couple of months).

Higher information: All it took for Mayer to modify allegiances was once to be drafted through his favourite workforce’s rival.

“It feels nice,” Mayer mentioned at the ESPN broadcast. “I’m the most important Crimson Sox fan of all time at the moment.”

Mayer’s favourite avid gamers are Seagar, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Francisco Lindor.

“The fashionable technology shortstops are extra bat-first guys,” Mayer informed me the San Diego Union Tribune. “Tatis, Seager and Lindor can wave it, but in addition take their positions proudly.

“I need to keep 100% at shortstop. As a batter, I’ve all the time had energy. As I were given more potent, I in point of fact began tapping into that energy and making improvements to my recreation.”

The general blow of Mayer’s preparatory profession: a 450-foot grand slam.

Eastlake Top Faculty was once knocked out within the SoCal areas, however Mayer ended his preparatory profession in taste on the plate through destroying a reported 450-foot grand slam together with his ultimate swing.

After the fit, Mayer allowed the homer felt “beautiful just right”.

“I went there to hit a house run, and I were given the sphere to do it,” Mayer informed journalists.

In his ultimate season, Mayer hit .392 (38-for-97) with 14 homeruns and 45 RBI in 34 video games for Eastlake, in keeping with the Crimson Sox.

Mayer could also be an elite defensive prospect.

Baseball The united states wrote that Mayer will have to be “no less than” above moderate within the box, noting that he slows down the sport and “slides around the infield with silky easy movements and has the palms, footwork and arm energy to maintain in the end.” to stay the quick forestall.”

Scouting profile from MLB.com, in the meantime, when compared his defensive instincts and flair to Giants’ three-time Gold Glove winner Brandon Crawford, who wrote that Mayer “has simple strikes, plus palms and footwork and an arm that performs plus.”

The Crimson Sox might should be affected person.

Because of Crimson Sox director of beginner scouting Paul Toboni, who spoke to journalists after the pick out was once made, right here’s one thing to mood expectancies for Mayer within the close to time period.

Paul Toboni, Crimson Sox director of beginner scouting, mentioned Mayer is 6-3 however hasn’t ever lifted a weight. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) July 12, 2021

All through the ESPN broadcast, Kiley preached McDaniel’s endurance, however famous that Mayer “has all of the parameters you wish to have to look in an All-Megastar.”

The Crimson Sox can after all have enough money to be affected person, as Xander Bogaerts is beneath contract till 2026, even if Bogaerts does have an opt-out after 2022. If Bogaerts remains with the workforce and Mayer develops because the scouts hope, the workforce could have just right problems to be resolved through mid-decade.

