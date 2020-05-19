5 K-Dramas Starring Lee Min Ho That Are Worth The Watch

Lee Min Ho is in a short time on his path to turning into a veteran actor. He’s extremely sought as an actor and any Okay-drama he stars in nowadays is assured to be not solely a nationwide hit, however a world one. He’s acquired the appearing expertise, he’s additionally extremely good-looking and right down to earth. Plus, if you happen to’ve seen his interviews, he’s acquired an ideal humorousness. In the event you’re new to the Lee Min Ho bandwagon, right here’s a have a look at 5 of his finest Okay-dramas that you need to undoubtedly take a look at.

1. “Boys Over Flowers”

Gu Jun Pyo (Lee Min Ho) has acquired all of the traits wanted to be a chaebol. He’s handsome, charming, in style, has numerous pals, and is fairly smug. So it’s no surprise when Geum Jan Di (Ku Hye Solar) transfers to his college that he treats her horribly. He bullies her, which in flip, makes his fellow classmates bully her too. It takes a destined occasion and transformation for Jun Pyo to appreciate that his hate for her could not truly be hate, however real emotions of like. He finds a strategy to win Jan Di’s coronary heart, however he undoubtedly has his work reduce out for him.

This was the drama that put Lee Min Ho on the map and made him a world success. After “Boys Over Flowers” completed airing, Lee Min Ho’s appearing profession was by no means the identical once more. He grew to become one of the crucial in style actors all throughout Asia and folks couldn’t assist however gawk over him and his stunning curly locks.

2. “Private Style”

Park Gae In (Son Ye Jin) is having the worst luck in life. Her boyfriend not solely broke up together with her, however she’s additionally getting ready to dropping her job. So when a possible roommate named Jeon Jin Ho (Lee Min Ho) (who she mistakenly thinks is homosexual) presents to maneuver in together with her to assist her out financially, she will’t decline. She’s even ecstatic that she will perhaps get a homosexual finest good friend within the course of. Gae In begins to depend on Jin Ho for emotional assist, however what she doesn’t know is that Jin Ho is just not truly homosexual and that he has emotions for her.

Lee Min Ho as Jin Ho is such a lovable position. He did a tremendous job taking part in a personality who had a critical crush on a woman however was unable to behave on it. His sincerity and coronary heart was visibly put into this position and the comedic elements of the drama are additionally good. His portrayal and talent to play each critical and comical sides of Jin Ho is one thing I hope to see extra of sooner or later.

3. “Metropolis Hunter”

In “Metropolis Hunter,” Lee Min Ho performs a personality named Lee Yoon Sung, who goes undercover on the Blue Home as an IT skilled in order that he can comply with by way of together with his father’s plan for revenge. There he meets Kim Na Na (Park Min Younger), who works as a bodyguard. The two of them kind an alliance as they understand that their plans for revenge are comparable. Within the course of, they interact in a passionate romance.

This action-packed love story was unexpectedly an enormous hit. Primarily based on the favored webtoon, it garnered success in Korea and internationally. Folks cherished seeing Kim Na Na and Lee Yoon Sung fall in love whereas getting revenge. The motion scenes by Lee Min Ho are additionally fairly spectacular because it was his first motion Okay-drama ever. What might doubtlessly have come off as being awkward seemed so cool! Hopefully this isn’t the final time we see of him doing an action-based love story.

4. “Heirs”

In “Heirs,” Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye) is a highschool scholar who can’t appear to catch a break. She tries to trace down her sister who deserted their household within the U.S. and she or he meets Kim Tan (Lee Min Ho) within the course of. When she returns to Seoul, she has the chance to attend an elite non-public college stuffed with chaebols. She decides to attend and finally ends up assembly Kim Tan there once more. He makes it very clear what his intentions are and he turns into very persistent in making an attempt to win her affections.

Lee Min Ho as Kim Tan had the power to take us on a rollercoaster of feelings. His ardour and dedication to be with Eun Sang is so romantic to observe.

And seeing the vary of feelings that he was in a position to painting actually reveals how a lot he has grown as an actor. The drama actually showcases his versatile talents. Though he was already in style earlier than this position, he was in a position to safe his place as a critical actor who was not only a one-hit surprise within the trade.

5. “The Legend of the Blue Sea”

When Heo Jun Jae (Lee Min Ho) meets Shim Chung (Jun Ji Hyun), he notices that she is a little bit of an oddball. She is fascinated by the world round her and has some hassle becoming in. What Jun Jae doesn’t understand is that Shim Chung is definitely a mermaid. The mischievous and unhealthy boy Jun Jae additionally begins to appreciate that his emotions for her are fairly deep.

Seeing Lee Min Ho shed the great boy and ideal picture was fairly refreshing. As Heo Jun Jae, Lee Min Ho performed a con-artist who takes benefit of individuals with the intention to get a lot of cash. He by some means nailed it regardless of having by no means performed any type of character near it beforehand. Seeing this unhealthy boy con artist fall in love with Shim Chung and eager to do no matter it takes to be together with her is so swoon worthy.

BONUS: “The King: Everlasting Monarch”

Though the drama isn’t completed airing but, it seems to be fairly promising. You might have the good Kim Eun Sook, who wrote the script, and also you even have Kim Go Eun as a co-star. It appears like fairly the dream workforce! This might very nicely even be one other title so as to add to Lee Min Ho’s already prolonged record of finest Okay-dramas.

