5 Key Ways Avengers: Endgame Will Influence Phase 4 Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

With the launch of Phase 4, the metaphorical clock on the Marvel Cinematic Universe is restarting, and whereas, as mentioned right here, there are nonetheless many penalties within the fallout of the fifth crossover blockbuster that have to be addressed, issues are seemingly going to remain a bit small for the foreseeable future. The world within the movie will want a spell to select up the items from the explosive occasions that transpired final yr, and that’s why it is sensible that there isn’t at present an Avengers title on the schedule. Time will inform when issues might be prepared to start out ramping up once more, however till then the franchise will exist in a form of post-Avengers: Endgame ambiance.