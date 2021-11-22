5 keys to FFVII the First Soldier, the free Final Fantasy battle royale on iOS and Android

The game adapts the iconic RPG universe to the classic mechanics of the genre, albeit with some unique features.

In February of this year, Square Enix surprised us with the announcement of a battle royale set in the Final Fantasy VII universe. The history of the game takes place years before the events of the famous RPG, and leads us to fight to become the first SOLDIER member, Shinra’s elite corps, of which they would be a part Zack y Sephiroth.

Integrates many famous elements of the franchiseThe game has finally arrived on our devices Android and iOS mobiles and with a monetization free-to-play, accompanied by the now classic season system. These will arrive every approximately three months and will have their own theme, adding new content, such as new styles or subjects. Players will earn a rank for ranked matches to be decided at the end of each season. In addition, the season pass It will give us access to different rewards that we will unlock as we increase our level.

The game is now available to download for freeIn addition to season passes, there will also be Shinra credits to get different objects, lots or to reduce the time the eggs of chocobo they take time to hatch. The game weighs around 1.5 GB installed and updated and is relatively demanding with the terminals, we will need a 64-bit device with Android 7.1 or higher and a minimum of 3GB of RAM, in Apple devices, we will ask for at least an iPhone 6s with iOS 13.0 or higher and at least 2GB de RAM.

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier seeks to satisfy fans of the franchise with a large number of elements of the FFVII universe: famous locations such as Don Corneo’s mansion, the Seventh Heaven or the train cemetery, in addition to adding aspects and gestures based on iconic characters such as Cloud and Tifa. If you want to know more about the Square Enix battle royale, these are the 5 keys that make it special, and if you want to start your career as the first SOLDIER on the right foot, you already have some of our first guides on FFVII: The First Soldier available.

Soldier classes The game has 5 classes that represent the most characteristic branches of Final Fantasy, in them we will have different abilities that will allow us to face combat in different ways, in addition to a unique trait. The classes are divided into: monk, ninja, warrior, sorcerer and ranger, and their main weapons will be the fists, the shuriken, the sword, the staff and the dagger, respectively. Different types of attack In addition to the unique abilities of our different classes of soldier, the game offers us other elements that have different effects in combat, all of them based on the Final Fantasy universe. We can make use of materials with effects such as Pyro, throwing a fireball or cure, to heal ourselves. We will also feature the iconic invocations of Ifrit, Shiva and Bahamut. Weapons and equipment FF VII The First Soldier is still a battle royale with a relatively classic structure and this involves combat with firearms, looking for equipment and improving it. Throughout the game we can find loot hidden in buildings, in chests and looting the enemies we defeat. There are also vending machines to upgrade it and the usual supply crates. ¡Chocobos! The First Soldier struggles to justify its proposal, and does so with numerous elements from the Final Fantasy universe relatively well integrated. This is the case of the chocobos, one of the different vehicles that we will find in the game, among which are also the classic motorcycles. Chocobos have their own management elements, with farms, breeding, stat improvements, and customization. A map full of monsters The battle royale brings together 75 players in individual games or in groups of three, however, they are not alone. The map will be populated by different types of monster, also classics from the Final Fantasy universe. Killing them will also help you get weapons and equipment, as well as progress through the level mechanics of the game. As we advance in level, we will gain skills and abilities.

