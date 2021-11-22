5 keys to FFVII the First Soldier, the free Final Fantasy battle royale on iOS and Android

The game adapts the iconic RPG universe to the classic mechanics of the genre, albeit with some unique features.
In February of this year, Square Enix surprised us with the announcement of a battle royale set in the Final Fantasy VII universe. The history of the game takes place years before the events of the famous RPG, and leads us to fight to become the first SOLDIER member, Shinra’s elite corps, of which they would be a part Zack y Sephiroth.
Integrates many famous elements of the franchiseThe game has finally arrived on our devices Android and iOS mobiles and with a monetization free-to-play, accompanied by the now classic season system. These will arrive every approximately three months and will have their own theme, adding new content, such as new styles or subjects. Players will earn a rank for ranked matches to be decided at the end of each season. In addition, the season pass It will give us access to different rewards that we will unlock as we increase our level.
The game is now available to download for freeIn addition to season passes, there will also be Shinra credits to get different objects, lots or to reduce the time the eggs of chocobo they take time to hatch. The game weighs around 1.5 GB installed and updated and is relatively demanding with the terminals, we will need a 64-bit device with Android 7.1 or higher and a minimum of 3GB of RAM, in Apple devices, we will ask for at least an iPhone 6s with iOS 13.0 or higher and at least 2GB de RAM.
Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier seeks to satisfy fans of the franchise with a large number of elements of the FFVII universe: famous locations such as Don Corneo’s mansion, the Seventh Heaven or the train cemetery, in addition to adding aspects and gestures based on iconic characters such as Cloud and Tifa. If you want to know more about the Square Enix battle royale, these are the 5 keys that make it special, and if you want to start your career as the first SOLDIER on the right foot, you already have some of our first guides on FFVII: The First Soldier available.
