‘5 lakh volunteers to raise funds for the Ram temple’

The construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on vigorously. Work is going on extensively for this. Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will campaign to raise funds in Karnataka from January 15 to February 27 next year for the construction of the grand Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya. Under this campaign, more than five lakh volunteers will raise funds from door to door. VHP International Executive Chairman Alok Kumar gave this information on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters here, Kumar said that we will form a group of one lakh volunteers who will go to 27,500 villages of the state and contact 90 lakh devotees to get 'Nidhi Samman' (donations for the temple).

Referring to the plans to collect funds for the temple, Kumar said that Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Surrender Campaign Committee has been formed to oversee the Chanda campaign in the state.

He said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak officer N Thippeswamy will be the secretary of the Karnataka Committee. There will be a committee of saints to guide the committee.

Kumar said that the amount will be collected through tokens of Rs 10, Rs 100, Rs 1,000. Receipts will be given to those who donate more than Rs 2,000.

The amount donated will be exempt under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act. The money will be deposited in State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank.

Kumar said that transparency will be taken in this entire process. He said that the VHP considers it not another temple but a means of social, religious and spiritual revival.

Kumar said, “We want to remove all differences related to caste, region and language with this temple to create a harmonious society….” He said that VHP will not take donations from any government, municipal corporation or any government body. He appealed people to donate generously for the construction of the temple.