5 Lessons Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Should Have Learned From Previous Game Freak Games

It’s official: Game Freak will share its ninth generation of creatures this year with Pokémon Scarlet and Purple; two Nintendo Switch games that arrive to take a step forward with the franchise. Now, it cannot be said that our friends have advanced on a path of roses, and they drag a few problems that should be corrected.

Hey, what a crazy thing about Pokémon, right? I mean, we had the Sinnoh remakes a couple of months ago as it were; and the biggest leap the series has taken to date just came last month with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. But in The Pokémon Company they do not seem to be satisfied with anything, so neither short nor lazy have announced the ninth generation of creatures during its anniversary program: Pokémon Scarlet and Purple (or Scarlet and Violet, if you prefer it in English) have arrived with a trailer, launch window and even initial companions. For now, we know that they will be set in Spain or the Iberian Peninsula and that we can freely explore their open world, but little else.

I understand that this is part of a production plan more ambitious than before. Personally, I don’t see that as good or bad: it’s just another planning, in the end what counts is whether we like the game or not. Be that as it may, I see that it is time to put aside the memes and think “now what?” Pokémon has been experimenting extensively for a few years—with the unique mechanics (mega evolution, Z moves, Gigamax forms), with the action of Let’s Go Pikachu / Eevee and its visible creatures in the world, with the open worlds of Sword and Shield, or with the unification of all that in PLA—so it is normal that we have learned. Have a series of lessons, of problems overcome or in the correction phase, that the Japanese team should take seriously to give us a round game. One without buts, that does not leave us with doubts; because somehow it seems that the latest releases have not finished convincing at all: yes graphicsYes cuts, if insufficient history, etc. It remains to be seen if Scarlet and Purple will convince in that regard, but for now, let’s talk about design. How are games built?

Lesson #1: open world good, but with charisma

I think we can all agree that Pokémon Legends: Arceus is not very attractive – it’s a shame, because I liked it a lot and I didn’t hesitate to recommend it to everyone. Within that statement, yes, we can branch out the problem a bit: was it ugly because at the technical was out of date, or because at the artistic had not been used correctly? In my opinion, it’s 40% of the former and 60% of the latter. Contrasting the elaborate and fanciful designs of the characters with the unfunny, wooden green setting on which they were superimposed, the result was blatantly indefensible. Pokémon Sword and Shield suffered something similar with the Wild Area, but its closed towns and cities were much more colorful: they used the fixed camera, perspective control, to impress with extremely careful prints.

On paper, anyone would say that I am looking forward to sending the open scenarios of Pokémon, but it’s not like that: I understand the value and impact of running into a rare or powerful creature while exploring an environment. Or stand up to him and have him beat you up so much that you think “right now I’m not ready, but you’ll see when I come back”. So, I’m glad to see that Scarlet and Purple are going to have a hybrid approach: a large world, structured on traditional routes. That’s fine because (I guess) it will give the world a little more cohesion, but it’s a responsibility that has yet to be demonstrated because we haven’t seen enough in the trailer: Game Freak has to unify characters with environments. If they are going to open an area to house wild Pokémon, then that area has to play with the shape of the orography, add signs or service stations that look like something that would only appear in this fantasy universe. It has to be fun to play, but also immersive.

For now, in the absence of seeing more, we will consider that this lesson is half fulfilled.

Lesson #2: We shorten the Pokédex if quality increases

Since the release of Pokémon XY in 2013, Game Freak has internalized that add a hundred and odd species with each generation it is unfeasible because all of them require a good dose of animations, moments of prominence… attention, wow. Part of that rationing exercise has to do with trimming the national Pokédex, too: we don’t need to have all 905 existing creatures with all their alternate forms plus as many new ones on the same cartridge, but I do want to have 200-300 that feel fresh, alive, believable. Achieving that requires understanding and pampering each Pokémon. Its managers show to have understood the problem because many of the new species have their moments of glory in the form of Poké-mounts or characteristic movements such as Spectral Flames from Hisui’s Typhlosion. And still, it can be done better.

I mean, think of Trubbish, for example. A Pokémon that lives in garbage. Well maybe make me a script where two or three of them run off and hide in a dump when they see you walk by, don’t you think, Game Freak? Something to bring them to life, you know, because you’re working with an IP where literally the credibility of the creatures is the pillar that holds everything else together. Similarly, I understand that some specific Pokémon such as starters, legendary Pokémon, the electric rodent on duty or anyone who plays a key role in the main path should have special treatment and have specific animations, because sometimes it is a bit weird that of examining a creature (or that it appears in a sequence) and that it roars during its animation for special attacks. For now, the Scarlet and Purple trailer has left us with something along the lines of Drifloon and Hoppip, which is a good start. Since we are, the same can also be extrapolated to the human characters.

Lesson #3: More organic and fluid experience, please

I hadn’t personally fallen for this (which is a mistake on my part) but I remember reading someone say, “Pokémon Legends: Arceus is very slow, it takes a long time to boot up” and I agree with that. The series in general has a problem with the dialogues because they are very tiresome when it comes to teaching you how to do things. Some traditional turn-based JRPGs are used to that, but understanding this as a franchise with universal scope is like so much succession of dialogue is starting to feel archaic. We need Game Freak to rethink how games are designed. first hours of the game to put the player in the thick of things sooner or more logically. As a personal suggestion, how about if they talk to you on the radio while you explore certain points? It is something that does not interrupt the player and can be used at any time, as many other modern games have shown.

We also have a problem with some human NPCs, because although they have no fault in terms of design, so far Game Freak has only used semi-static resources to bring them to life; playing with the positioning of each one, cameras and a library of animations without much mystery. This is going to sound extremely shocking, but in a franchise of the size and wealth of Pokémon I wouldn’t have any spare motion capture sequence support (or MoCap, if you prefer) to bring key humans to life. Some trainers and gym leaders already have unique “introductions” during the combat interface, but none of that carries over to the outdoors. The mere fact that there are still transitions during combat it is questionable, so it would not hurt to review these things.

Lesson #4: Adjusting PvE and PvP Separately

PLA brought with it some revised stats that I think work like a charm in PvE. Each Pokémon reached figures unthinkable to date (the same you find one with 90 PS at level 20, for example) and in the long run that gave a better difficulty. Those who specialize in defense endure more, and those who roll more in attack were decisive in the resolution of the combat. Stat-boosting moves encompassed physical and special variants simultaneously, so it took less time to go on the offensive. It was a great development, but of course: it was a game in which we only faced the console, while Scarlet and Purple aim at traditional RPGs with its variant competitive. And there I am not sure that these ideas work so well.

Solution? I think the key is in climb stats separately, something that unfortunately will be confusing for some but that in the long run is healthier for the game itself: continue as always on the competitive side, but raising the main route to what the last episode did. MMOs like the recent Lost Ark – but any of the more established ones are worth it – they have to do it that way, in fact. Based on what data miners are saying on nets and wikis, Legends actually already does this because tokens for each species have traditional base stats that scale to new PvE needs. In the end, all this means that some useful Pokémon in one aspect are not useful in another, but we win in each one separately.

Lesson #5: Well-Integrated New Mechanics

In hindsight, I don’t think Mega Evolution, Z-Moves, or Dinamax or Gigamax forms were smash hits. Game Freak was right to limit all of that to a small installment or group of installments, because in some way, they altered the normal rhythm and development of combat. They produced peaks, ups and downs, surprises, excitement; having a mega stone in the team was like an ace up his sleeve. The problem is that everything revolved around that one mechanic, which ended up reducing the metagame to a very small number of viable species in the competitive… and a certain paralysis effect in the campaign. Why change something that is already working for you? That, in a game with hundreds of combat options, is a huge mistake. And even if the other installments did not have that problem, they certainly did not have the same impact with their alternatives. What do we do about it?

I would say that here we would have to bet a little more in the direction of Pokémon Legends: Arceus —the one who introduced the fast style and strong style—because he delved into the usual combat system, with little ups and downs that didn’t change anything. That extra layer of strategy works for all species (and not just a few, like Mega Evolution did) but it doesn’t change the natural rhythm, the ebb and flow of components that held the team up as damage comes in and out. That is the way. Now we know that in the japanese logos, which traditionally include hints about the turn’s novel mechanic, have a mysterious stone that looks like a lit light to me. We’ll see what happens with that.