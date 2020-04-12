5 Lessons Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Should Take Away From The Dark Knight

Make even beforehand tailored characters really feel contemporary

Whereas The Dark Knight Trilogy launched with villains that had by no means earlier than been tailored into live-action (Carmine Falcone, Scarecrow, and Ra’s al Ghul), the remainder of the sequence is pepper with characters seen in earlier eras – together with The Joker, Two-Face, Catwoman, and Bane. What was notably good in regards to the therapy, although, was that all the refreshed characters have been precisely that: made contemporary once more. With assist from the supply materials, the movies have been in a position to current new takes on acquainted names, and there’s a lot of hope that it’s a trick that Matt Reeves’ The Batman may even be capable to pull off.