5 Lingering Questions For Carrie Mathison’s Last Mission – Variety

Carrie Mathison is pressed into service for one final quixotic mission to stop geopolitical chaos from breaking out in Sunday’s collection finale of the Showtime espionage drama “Homeland.”

The tortured story of the sensible, bipolar CIA agent performed by Claire Danes attracts to an in depth after eight seasons — 96 episodes — with an episode entitled “Prisoners of Battle,” a nod to the Israeli collection that impressed “Homeland,” penned by govt producers Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, and directed by govt producer Lesli Linka Glatter.

Right here, Variety breaks down 5 inquiries to ponder in preparation for the the ultimate outing.

Higher Kill Saul?

Within the remaining moments of Episode 11, “The English Instructor,” Carrie was instructed by her Russian spy tormentor Yevgeny Gromov (Costa Ronin) to “kill Saul.” Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin) is, after all, Carrie’s mentor and protector, so that is tantamount to Luke Skywalker being dispatched to shove a lightsaber into Obi-Wan Kenobi’s stomach. “Homeland” has been laying the monitor all season for a showdown between Carrie and Saul, the CIA agent turned White Home Nationwide Safety Advisor. His formidable beard going mano-a-mano in opposition to her bulging eyes will certainly be an emotional trip for die-hard “Homeland” followers. In any case, simply final week Saul got here to Carrie’s rescue by taking her in to his D.C. residence as she awaited a CIA tribunal on every kind of ugly fees of treason and consorting with the enemy, specifically Gromov. “I would like everybody on discover,” Saul advised her as she tried to chill out in his home. “In the event that they need to mess with you they’ve to come back by means of me, for so long as that’s price one thing.”

Will the Russians Hand Over the Flight Recorder?

For the previous few episodes Carrie has been on a campaign to cease the U.S. from taking navy motion in opposition to Pakistan and Afghanistan beneath false pretenses. The season’s major storyline has revolved across the demise of American president Ralph Warner (Beau Bridges) and his Afghan counterpart in a helicopter crash after reaching a cease-fire settlement that additionally entails Taliban chief Haissam Haqqani (Numan Acar). Carrie has gone to every kind of nice lengths to get the flight recorder from the doomed helicopter (RIP Max) to show that it wasn’t shot down by a Taliban missile, however quite a tragic case of mechanical failure — maybe probably the most humiliating motive why the world’s strongest nation would lose a pacesetter. Gromov, the Russian GRU star who tormented Carrie whereas she was in Russian captivity for a lot of Season 7, winds up stealing the flight recorder from her. The “Kill Saul” order is a part of the very excessive value Gromov hopes to extract from Carrie for Russia to show over the flight recorder in time to stop the U.S. from including one other tragic chapter to what’s already the nation’s longest struggle.

Who Lives, Who Dies?

Given their line of labor, the prospect for the curtain to fall completely on Carrie or Saul — or each — within the finale is certainly excessive. Carrie’s luck at dodging bullets and bombs, arrest warrants, indignant terrorists and bitter intelligence group cohorts has to expire some day. Saul, too, has cheated demise greater than as soon as, as evidenced in “English Instructor” by the flashbacks to Saul’s days as an agent in East Berlin within the 1980s. Enjoyable truth: As depicted in Episode 11, Saul’s former East German asset who was now residing within the witness safety program in Pennsylvania was named Alex Surnow, which is a mash-up of the names of “Homeland” showrunner Gansa and “24” co-creator Joel Surnow. Gansa and “Homeland” govt producer Gordon each did onerous labor on “24” earlier than they moved on to “Homeland.”

Mom and Baby Reunion?

There’s little doubt that “Homeland” will give Carrie a remaining second along with her younger daughter Franny, fathered by the late Marine Sgt. Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis), who was Carrie’s adversary-turned-lover within the present’s first three seasons. Carrie and Franny have had fairly a trip because the youthful arrived in Season 4. (There was that point Uncle Quinn held Franny within the basement of Carrie’s Brooklyn townhouse in Season 6 as a part of an armed standoff, for instance.) Carrie has so much on her plate within the finale, however even this over-worked, over-stressed single mom would appear to have to make a while for her child. And this reunion would additionally permit for a final glimpse of Carrie’s older sister, Maggie (Amy Hargreaves).

Blasts From the Previous?

Lots of those that have crossed Carrie’s path over 96 episodes have died, typically in grotesque methods. However there are characters that “Homeland” scribes may be tempted to revisit. The Brody household of Seasons 1-Three can be an attention-grabbing shock, provided that the household disappeared from the present after Nicholas Brody’s demise. Spouse Jessica (Morena Baccarin) had no love misplaced for Carrie, who barreled in to their lives after Nicholas was launched from eight years in a Taliban jail. Simply because Carrie was proper concerning the POW having been turned to work for the Taliban doesn’t imply Jessica wouldn’t maintain a grudge in opposition to the spy who seduced her husband. Teenage daughter Dana Brody (Morgan Saylor) turned a lightning rod for “Homeland” critics when her display screen time elevated in Seasons 2 and three. Preteen son Chris Brody (Jackson Tempo) by no means appeared to recover from the heartache of getting to increase his hand and say “Good to satisfy you” to his personal father within the “Homeland” pilot when the household was reunited.

“Homeland’s” collection finale airs April 26 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.