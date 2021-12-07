5 Maintenance Tips That Can Make Your Toyota Car Last Longer

Many people don't focus on the maintenance of the cars but it is important to do so. Regular maintenance of a car is very significant for increasing its overall performance. There are various rewarding benefits to proper car maintenance and it will keep the car lasting longer. So, if you own a Toyota car then you are at the right place. In this post, we are giving you the top 5 Maintenance tips that can make your Toyota Car last longer.

# Top 5 Maintenance Tips to make your Toyota Car Last Longer

All the 5 tips for the maintenance of Toyota cars given below ensures to improve your vehicle-owning experience. The tips include as simple as checking tire pressure to retain resale value.

Go for Regular Toyota Maintenance –

There are various benefits of opting for Toyota car maintenance on a regular basis. Generally, basic car maintenance includes checking and replacing various parts such as wires, spark plugs, serpentine belts, and others if required. If you follow Toyota’s proper maintenance schedule then it will ensure its smooth running as well as maximize its resale value in case you want to sell it. Additionally, Toyota dealers where you go for the regular car maintenance will have the parts and proper knowledge that is required to keep your car running well. They may also put a sticker on your car as a reminder of the date of the next car maintenance service.

Must follow your Owner’s Manual –

It is very important to follow the Owner’s Manual so that you can have an insight on various things such as checking fluid levels, how to diagnose various car problems, tire pressure checks, and many more. By going through the owner’s manual you will have good basic knowledge about the several features as well as requirements of your car. Hence, being a Toyota car owner, it is very vital to look at the manufacturer’s manual as it is your first guide to maintain your car properly.

Check Toyota Air Filters –

In any car, checking air filters is very important because these filters block all the debris and dust from getting into the engine. The car filters let the car breathe efficiently and help in achieving better air mixtures. If you don't focus on the car air filters then it will decrease performance, raise fuel consumption and emissions too. But many times the filters due to various reasons may get clogged or damaged with dirt. So, you must check the aircar filters and decide to change them whenever required.

Change Engine Oil on regular basis –

One of the simplest ways to keep your car running in good condition is to get the oil change. Engine oil is designed to work under some extreme conditions and many times it may lose its effectiveness. If engine oil is not changed then it can affect the engine performance and sometimes lead to serious damage. It is very important to know that if oil is not maintained properly then it can also void your warranty and cause the failure of the engine. Toyota always arranges intervals when engine oil must be changed and the timing is measured in distance driven as well as time since the last change.

Check the tire pressure of the car –

For the overall maintenance as well as safety of the car checking tire pressure is very essential. Investing in TPMS or tire pressure sensors will help in checking tire pressure easily and control regular tire wear. Additionally, good tire pressure help in knowing whether the car is aligned correctly or not. On the other hand, car experts always recommended having car tires rotated after driving to every 5,000 – 8,000 miles.

# Final Words

In addition to following all the Toyota car maintenance tips given above in the article, you must also keep some small but important things in mind. This may include covering your car under cover or even better keep it inside the garage. This will protect the car paintwork, keep the dust away from the engine efficiently. Wash it on regular basis to keep dust away from the important components of the car. Furthermore, we hope you will surely follow all the tips we share with you in this post and make your Toyota car last longer.