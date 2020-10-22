5 Major Revelations From Episodes 3 & 4 Of “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

We’ve entered our second week of fantasy Okay-drama “Story of the 9-Tailed” and the present is steadily revealing the backstory as to why our foxes and human have develop into who they’ve develop into, in addition to persevering with to dish out the creepiness (simply in time for the Halloween season!). The romance is constructing itself effectively too, with Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) very actually going to hell and again for Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah).

Listed here are 5 of the main revelations from this week’s episodes, together with the decision to the fishermen storyline in addition to a brand new antagonist on the town:

Not her. That is the cool Granny with the right eye-roll!

Warning: Major spoilers for episodes 3 and 4.

What’s with the fishermen?

We already noticed indicators of the fishermen being cursed within the second episode, however the why of all of it was made clearer in episode three. Whereas out at sea, the 4 fishermen, together with Mr. Website positioning, had been capsized by an enormous wave and stranded on a lifeboat. Dying of starvation and thirst, they flip their eyes onto Mr. Website positioning and determine to kill him. (The three culprits, after being cursed, present mirroring indicators resembling crying of thirst and thus ingesting themselves to loss of life).

Later, we additionally discover out that the one who cursed them is Pyung Hee, Mr. Website positioning’s daughter, courtesy of a deal she made with Rang (Kim Bum). Furthermore, this actually is all only a ruse of his, a distraction of kinds to occupy Yeon and Ji Ah’s consideration whereas they’re on the island. Whereas being confronted by Ji Ah, Rang equally offers his evil-wish-granting service to her, saying that he might help her discover her mother and father, however Ji Ah neatly declines.

There’s a variety of viewers watching this present for the romance and/or the bromance, however there’s scrumptious chemistry between Jo Bo Ah and Kim Bum too! That scene is simply brimming with chemistry!

What’s with July fifteenth?

Each few years, a lady is sacrificed on the day of the Ghost competition (July fifteenth of the lunar calendar) by a never-aging-shaman, and this 12 months, the “fortunate” lady is Ji Ah. (The fishermen’s deaths had been a part of Rang’s plan to lure her onto the island). After getting drugged by the shaman, Ji Ah is tied down and kidnapped to the ritual website by a effectively. Curiously, the shaman was truthful when she stated she knew Ji Ah’s mom, and proper earlier than she begins the ritual, she sneers that Ji Ah had tricked her mom whereas she was nonetheless in her womb.

Yeon, startled that he out of the blue loses Ji Ah’s scent, seems round for her however to no avail. He declares his standing as the unique mountain spirit, asking the woods to raise the darkness and lead him to Ji Ah. Whereas his instructions are met with silence at first, the leaves quickly begin rustling and you’ll really feel the magic filling the forest. Fireflies flock in and make a pathway for him to the place the ritual website is.

So magical!

Nonetheless, upon reaching Ji Ah, he’s met with one of many shaman’s protecting warding (night primrose scattered in a circle) and he can’t get previous it irrespective of how arduous he tries. Seeing Ji Ah about to fall right into a effectively, he once more unleashes his powers and summons rain to scrub away the circle of night primrose, whereas additionally calling down a strike of lightning to kill the shaman.

Yeon manages to avoid wasting Ji Ah from falling into the effectively, however there’s one thing dodgy about it. And our suspicions are confirmed when the villagers flock to the effectively like a herd of senseless zombies. It’s unclear what lured them over, however what we do know is that that’s the final we see of any of them. Come dawn, Ji Ah realizes that the village has develop into a ghost city. Every a type of villagers has disappeared!

What’s with the (half-)brothers?

This week, we study that Rang was as soon as a compassionate and loving baby, one who couldn’t even stroll previous an injured canine and one who appeared as much as his large brother. However after Yeon fell in love with Ah Eum and shed his grasp of Baekdudaegan standing, he technically additionally left Rang. Years after they misplaced contact (Rang thought Yeon had died), Rang turns right into a bloodthirsty creature killing people as a result of he thinks they’re all despicable. And it’s at this level the place the brothers lastly reunite. Rang is overjoyed to see his large brother nonetheless alive, so think about his shock when he finds out that Yeon is definitely despatched there by the afterlife judges to “take care” of him. Rang’s anger and sense of betrayal is totally comprehensible and it’s simple to see that behind his mischievous smile lies a damage little boy.

Poor Rang! T.T

Yeon too is aware of this, and his reluctance and powerlessness on the state of affairs is written throughout his face. He completes his mission however “misses” the very important level, which is why Rang continues to be alive at the moment (however with a horrible scar throughout his abdomen). In current day, although Rang taunts him to kill him once more, Yeon nonetheless refuses to offer in, as an alternative telling him to cease appearing like a petulant baby.

The relationship between these two half-brothers — the push and pull between them — is heartbreaking however so enjoyable to observe. Apparently, when Rang confronted Yeon throughout their first reunion as to why he by no means got here again for him, Yeon replied that he couldn’t discover him and that he had misplaced him. Was somebody purposely retaining the brothers aside? And if that’s the case, is Rang simply an unsuspecting pawn in another person’s evil-er plan?

Sidebar: This little eyebrow increase is simply. so. horny!

What’s with the youngsters?

To thank Yeon for having saved her twice now, Ji Ah invitations Yeon over for a home-cooked meal. And since it’s solely well mannered to deliver one thing for the proprietor of the home, Yeon brings Ji Ah some flowers mugwort. Heh!

(*3*)

Yeon additionally notices increasingly more similarities between Ji Ah and Ah Eum, like the way in which they’d pat his head, or block their ears once they cry. All these reminiscences flood Yeon’s thoughts, so he can’t assist however promise Ji Ah that he’ll ensure she’ll discover her mother and father and that she’ll get to take pleasure in a protracted lifetime of normalcy.

Realizing he has to go away for awhile to serve out his punishment for killing the shaman, Yeon provides Ji Ah a talisman to assist thrust back evil spirits from the funeral house she’s visiting. Nonetheless, on the funeral house, Rang pops by and secretly slices the talisman, rendering it ineffective. And that’s when issues get actually creepy. This funeral house is constructed on a youngsters’s cemetery, so it’s crammed with ghost youngsters, two of which latch onto Ji Ah. They observe her round and strangle her along with her personal scarf, then proceed to chase her into locked buildings. (That scene with a dozen of their little arms banging on the locked door is actually creepy.)

Ji Ah is chased as much as a rooftop and cornered by all of the ghost youngsters. With no means out, Ji Ah can’t assist however consider how Yeon has saved her from the horrors time and again, and yearns that he would seem. Unluckily for Ji Ah, Yeon is busy chained up within the Snow Mountain jail (the place time flows in another way and he’s left there to undergo in a mortal physique). He senses that the talisman isn’t working and begs Granny Taluipa to let him serve out his sentence within the Underworld of Knives as an alternative, which — although far more harmful — can be over extra rapidly. Granny consents, and so Yeon braves the bridge with knives actually flying into him and slicing his naked physique.

Clearly, we all know Ji Ah can be saved a technique or one other, however the way in which the drama intercuts Ji Ah’s terror and Yeon’s desperation actually amps up the strain. And when Ji Ah falls off that rooftop, we had been all holding our breaths ready to see simply how she can be saved. On the final minute, Yeon lunges into the scene and breaks Ji Ah’s fall proper earlier than she hits the bottom. It’s not fairly, which once more emphasizes simply how shut they had been slicing it.

(*4*)

Ji Ah is startled to see that Yeon is so severely injured and cries over his unconscious self. And as her tears fall, we see a bubble of power manifesting round her! It’s the (fox bead?) bubble we noticed when Yeon gave Ah Eum his fox bead, proper earlier than she crossed the Sando river. Yeon wakes up in time to see this and contently breathes, “I discovered you.”

The drama has been fairly heavy handed with dropping clues that Ji Ah is the truth is Ah Eum, so it’s nice that they straighten this out within the second week, relatively than forcing the viewers to play dumb. And now that we’re all on the identical web page relating to Ji Ah’s id, the thriller now’s — why can’t Yeon sense the fox bead? Is similar one who stored the brothers aside additionally suppressing the fox bead? And if that’s the case, all of the Ah Eum-lookalikes that Yeon discovered over time — had been additionally they Ah Eum’s reincarnate? Has Yeon tragically missed Ah Eum time and time once more?

What’s with the no-feet dragon?

Rewinding a bit to the island, we additionally study that each one the villagers have a portray of the Dragon King of their homes. Besides, on nearer inspection, Ji Ah notices that the Dragon King is lacking his ft. And a dragon with out ft is nothing greater than a serpent. This piece of knowledge alarms Yeon, as a result of a serpent creature — the imoogi — was liable for Ah Eum’s loss of life centuries in the past and Yeon killed it proper after.

(*5*)

Nonetheless, all the things in regards to the village hints to the imoogi’s return, together with having a “welcoming ritual” for one thing evil. And the evening earlier than all of the villagers go lacking, we see Rang handing a wrapped child over to a butler-type particular person, who takes it and offers a… loving house for it? Yea, I don’t suppose so both.

Very. Creepy.

