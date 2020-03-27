5 Major Ways The MCU’s Spider-Man Is Different Than The Marvel Comics

Historically, Aunt Could is an aged girl of, not less than, 65 years with grey hair typically put right into a ponytail and garments that you’ve got in all probability seen your grandmother put on, whereas the MCU reimagines her in her early 50s with lengthy, free-flowing black hair who has been identified to sport tank tops or T-shirts occasionally. It’s an intriguing replace within the character’s mythology, particularly following Rosemary Harris’ ripped-from-the-pages depiction in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and the darker hair shade being the largest distinction of Sally Area’s iteration in The Superb Spider-Man movies. Nonetheless, nobody goes to struggle any purpose to have Marisa Tomei on the display, so it’s no sweat of off any Spidey purist’s again.