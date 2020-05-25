5 Marvel Characters Margot Robbie Would Be Perfect To Play

Invisible Girl

Suppose you predicted this casting choice based mostly on the truth that Margot Robbie is among the prime actresses in Hollywood greatest acknowledged for her blonde hair. It might most likely not be very reasonable to carry such an assumption towards you, given how the Invisible Girl has an analogous status in Marvel comics, proper right down to the performing profession.

It’s Margot Robbie’s knack for portraying sturdy, absorbing feminine characters who standout effectively amongst a male-dominated solid that will make her an ideal Susan Storm-Richard and assist make sure the Implausible 4’s introduction into the MCU could be a worthy return to the massive display screen, making comedian e-book aficionados proud to be followers of Marvel’s first household once more.