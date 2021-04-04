5 Moments From “River Where The Moon Rises” Episodes 13-14 That Kept Us In Suspense

“River Where the Moon Rises” ups the ante this week as we get battles, palace machinations, near-deaths, actual deaths, and kidnappings. Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Na In Woo) wade via the murky waters of Goguryeo politics because the Sunno Tribe is lastly restored to its former glory. However as enemies shut in on all sides and former allies change loyalties, the query arises as to how lengthy our favourite couple will escape unscathed and whether or not they’ll see the hazard surrounding them earlier than it’s too late.

Listed here are the moments that had us on the sting of our seats, and what they imply for Pyeonggang, Dal, and the place this present is headed!

Warning: spoilers for episodes 13-14 beneath.

1. The battle between the Sunno Tribe and Northern Zhou

How superb was she on this scene?

This was the battle we’ve all been ready for for the reason that first episode. It’s the fateful second once we lastly discover out whether or not Dal lives or dies, and the present delivered in each method attainable. This was a powerful spectacle, epic in scale and reasonable in a method that isn’t typically seen in saeguks. It felt like one thing out of a film! Much more pleasurable was how the battle is narratively framed. This was a last-minute plan however that doesn’t imply it wasn’t properly thought out. Pyeonggang and the Sunno Tribe went in with their eyes open. They knew that Go Gained Pyo (Lee Hae Younger) was sending them to die and found out one of the best ways to kill two birds with one stone: defeat the Northern Zhou and restore the Sunno Tribe to its former glory and seat on the 5 Tribes Council.

Pyeonggang’s reasoning to the Northern Zhou navy chief made narrative sense. Some dramas use frankly unbelievable reasoning throughout espionage scenes, however this labored completely. A princess kicked out of the palace by her father for marrying her husband joins forces together with her father’s political enemy. There’s nothing suspicious about that. It additionally made sense that the Northern Zhou would search to carry Pyeonggang as a political hostage whereas killing the remainder of the tribe. No enormous leaps in logic right here.

What was so shifting about this battle was the best way Dal and Pyeonggang had been its narrative core. The second Dal initiated the preventing and shot off a sign to Pyeonggang, she knew precisely what occurred and raced to him. It makes for heart-pounding motion, as a result of on one hand, there’s Dal and the Sunno Tribe to fret about, and on the opposite, there’s the query of whether or not Pyeonggang will arrive in time. The battle scenes had been brutal, properly choreographed, and heartbreaking, particularly when Tara San (Ryu Ui Hyun) dies whereas defending Tara Jin (Kim Hee Jung). There’s no sugarcoating of battle and its value, which makes it all of the extra poignant.

The Sunno Tribe win massive and return to the palace with honor and with Dal alive, a lot to Go Gained Pyo’s fury. However there’s hassle brewing the place nobody’s wanting. Go Geon (Lee Ji Hoon) and Hae Mo Younger (Choi Yu Hwa) have been standing on a precipice for the previous few episodes, and this week, they lastly make the choice to leap off into unknown waters.

2. Go Geon and Mo Younger hitting all-time low

This second is meant to be romantic, the fruits of all that repressed pressure between them. So why doesn’t it precisely really feel that method? Maybe it’s as a result of Go Geon vows to destroy Pyeonggang proper earlier than this kiss and burns up the sketch of her. Maybe it’s as a result of Mo Younger’s put herself in danger by sending a pretend letter to Silla, and Go Geon doesn’t even thank her. Maybe it’s as a result of it appears like he’s kissing her out of desperation than anything.

It’s an odd second, as a result of Go Geon is extra insane than Byeong In from “Mr. Queen,” elevating the query of why Mo Younger is so in love with him. He’s crafty, obsessive, and harmful, and it’s obvious that she likes that about him as a result of she’s the identical method. And but, shouldn’t there be extra to a personality than simply that? Pyeonggang and Dal each need to reside in a kinder world. She differs from him in her method to constructing that world, however they talk about and resolve conflicts in a a lot more healthy method than Go Geon and Mo Younger do.

And these two are wild. Go Geon blackmails her each different day. Mo Younger hates his conceitedness however is head over heels for him. He’s obsessive about Pyeonggang but in addition feels one thing for Mo Younger. They’re such a multitude and this scene seems like a low level for each of them. Go Geon might select to rise above all of it and be higher than his father, however he would reasonably destroy Pyeonggang and Dal as a substitute of utilizing his energy and privilege for good. Mo Younger abandons her loyalty to Silla in favor of a person who has solely ever threatened, blackmailed, and used her. This couple would possibly deplete the display screen however that’s solely attributable to how magnetic Lee Ji Hoon and Choi Yu Hwa are collectively, as a result of on paper, it actually doesn’t make sense about why they work.

That kiss remains to be one thing else although.

3. Mo Younger’s kidnapping

The morning after Mo Younger and Go Geon do the deed is the place the actual romance is available in. Maybe it’s as a result of Go Geon’s lastly labored off a few of that power, however he’s calmer and extra relaxed.

He doesn’t outright say that he loves her however Mo Younger means one thing to Go Geon, that a lot is definite. The proven fact that he goes completely berserk when she’s kidnapped is proof sufficient that Go Geon has switched the main target of his obsession from Pyeonggang to Mo Younger. That is all of the extra evident when he encounters Pyeonggang that very same day, nods blankly at her and goes his method. Gone are the tortured eyes and angsty faces, he saves these for Mo Younger now. However after all, he nonetheless desires to kill Pyeonggang and Dal. Go Geon, is there any hope for you? Do you actually have a cause as to why you hate them a lot?

Mo Younger’s kidnapping accomplishes extra than simply displaying that Go Geon’s now in love. It proves that our second leads are actually firmly heading towards the darkish aspect. Go Geon smuggles Doo Joong Search engine marketing out of jail and lies to his father that “somebody” broke him out. Nothing good can come of that. In the meantime, Mo Younger’s double-double agenting lastly catches as much as her. She’s kidnapped from her mattress, delivered to Silla, and ordered by King Jinheung (Kim Seung Soo) himself to kill Pyeonggang, and she or he truthfully appears fairly able to do it.

It’s a disgrace as a result of it relegates her to the basic “evil second feminine lead’ trope that castrates her as a personality. Mo Younger has a lot untapped potential, I’m shocked she didn’t attempt to change into Queen of Silla. There are such a lot of methods this character might go, however as of proper now, it looks like she’s going to group up with Go Geon to kill Pyeonggang and that’s simply tragic.

4. Doo Jong Search engine marketing’s assassination try on King Pyeongwon and Crown Prince Gained

Doo Joong Search engine marketing (Han Jae Younger) has lurked within the background for the whole thing of the present to date, however he lastly makes his transfer this week. Having gained the boldness of Queen Jin Bi (Wang Bit Na), he makes use of King Pyeongwon’s (Kim Bup Rae) gratitude to carry a personal ritual and promptly poisons him and Crown Prince Gained (Park Sang Hoon). What follows is a tense sequence as Dal realizes that this famed fortuneteller is basically Cheonbujang’s notorious chief and races off with Pyeonggang to avoid wasting the king. They succeed, and Dal finally ends up killing Doo Joong Search engine marketing’s bald minion. Pyeonggang wavers relating to killing the person who raised her (even when as an murderer) however is about to strike him down when Dal intervenes and tells her to let justice maintain him.

What’s particularly vital to notice right here from a rational perspective is that his revenge is sensible. If this present was known as “Doo Joong Search engine marketing,” we’d be cheering for him to kill the evil king proper now.

For all Pyeonggang’s whitewashing of her father’s grievous misdeeds, the actual fact stays that King Pyeongwon is a fairly horrible particular person. Not as a result of he’s a weak king, however as a result of he’s liable for his personal weak spot by giving Go Gained Pyo one thing to carry over him. Plus, in all these years since realizing that he was fallacious, that he killed Queen Yeon (Kim So Hyun) for nothing and wrongfully framed the Sunno Tribe, he’s by no means as soon as tried to treatment his mistake. As a substitute, he simply drank and took drug after drug and was a basic disappointment as a father, king, and a human being.

He acts like Go Gained Pyo’s some sort of god, and by no means tries to battle in opposition to him. As Pyeonggang’s tried compelled marriage demonstrated, King Pyeongwon would reasonably have his kids alive and struggling reasonably than threat his personal neck to avoid wasting them. It’s superb that Pyeonggang’s so dedicated to him as a result of he actually doesn’t deserve it, and plenty of, many, Goguryeo residents, together with Dal’s personal father, On Hyeop (Kang Ha Neul), owe their dying to him and him alone.

Go Gained Pyo can’t be blamed for all the things fallacious with Goguryeo, and it’s naive of Pyeonggang to suppose so. It’s additionally exhausting to see Dal fortunately consuming and ingratiating himself with the person who killed his father. Wasn’t this an preliminary supply of battle between him and Pyeonggang? It’s odd to see him work together with Pyeongwon with out hesitation and be so glad that this ineffective king known as him “son.” Then once more, neither Pyeonggang nor Dal know the reality of what occurred all these years in the past when Queen Yeon and On Hyeop had been killed. Little do they know that the extra they search to nook Go Gained Pyo, the extra Pyeongwon’s soiled secret threatens to return out within the open.

5. Pyeonggang’s ploy to catch Jin Bi and Go Gained Pyo

(*5*)

This nonetheless completely captures the current dynamic between our favourite couple. Pyeonggang’s all the time pondering forward, and Dal’s watching, questioning what she sees.

Pyeonggang’s resumption of palace machinations has a number of implications. First, her concentrate on revenge and ousting Go Gained Pyo is so all-consuming that she’s beginning to neglect Dal. Not that males have to have their companion targeted on them on a regular basis, however as Tara Jin identified, Pyeonggang actually is abandoning him to the wolves and to the stunning snobbery of her brother, Crown Prince Gained.

This hints at a possible supply of battle between her and Dal and is all of the extra saddening as a result of Dal has all the time been so thoughtful towards her, even convincing Tara Jin to return to Pyeonyang, by making the very astute level {that a} husband and a girlfriend are two fully totally different sources of consolation and care. Not many dramas – or male leads for that matter – take the time to notice that one’s companion shouldn’t be your complete world. Dal is aware of that Pyeonggang wants extra than simply him. Nonetheless, Pyeonggang doesn’t perceive that she is all Dal has.

He’s separated from Girl Sa (Hwang Younger Hee) and from the remainder of the Sunno Tribe. He solely has Sa Poong Gae (Kim Dong Younger) as a buddy, and each are equally misplaced relating to palace etiquette. He doesn’t need to be on the palace however is doing his finest as Pyeonggang husband, and Pyeonggang’s fully ignoring that, too busy plotting left and proper. He rightly factors out that she’s maintaining secrets and techniques from him, which she by no means did once they lived in Ghost Village. And it’s all of the extra harmful as a result of she isn’t the one one with one thing up her sleeve.

Subsequent week’s preview hints at pressure between our couple as Pyeonggang makes an attempt to go exhausting on anybody who opposes her, which rightfully worries Dal. However, after all, he’s a marshmallow who’d do something for her so he rides off to battle as soon as extra for her sake. We now have a time-skip developing as properly with Kwon Ha Woon (from “Mouse“) taking on the function of Crown Prince Gained. The actual folktale of Pyeonggang and Dal has him dying in 590 AD throughout a battle with Silla, however will this present flip that on its head and have him solely get injured? Or will it separate our couple for a bit earlier than they reunite?

So many questions, so many enemies, and so many issues that might go fallacious. One factor’s for certain, subsequent week’s episodes can’t come quick sufficient!

