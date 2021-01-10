5 Moments When Namgoong Min Wowed Viewers With His Acting In “Awaken”

Week after week, Namgoong Min is blowing viewers away along with his highly effective performing in tvN’s “Awaken”!

“Awaken” is a homicide thriller drama that follows the connections between mysterious occasions unfolding within the current and the secrets and techniques behind an enigmatic incident that happened in a village 28 years in the past. Namgoong Min stars within the drama as Do Jung Woo, the eccentric however sensible workforce chief of a particular process pressure on the Nationwide Police Company, whereas AOA‘s Seolhyun performs hot-blooded police officer Gong Hye Gained and Lee Chung Ah performs cool-headed FBI agent Jamie.

Spoilers

Listed below are 5 of essentially the most memorable scenes during which Namgoong Min’s performing gave viewers goosebumps:

1. Shattering the mirror in Jamie’s rest room

In Episode 4, Do Jung Woo had an intense bodily response to Jamie’s confession that she, like him, was from the White Night time Village—and that she was suspicious of the “monster” who rescued her. After escaping to the toilet, he started sweating and trembling violently because the lights flickered round him, with the mirror in the end cracking underneath the unseen pressure he was emitting.

The highly effective scene was dropped at life by the power of Namgoong Min’s detailed efficiency: his convincing shudders and even the bulging of his veins made the supernatural second appear utterly sensible.

2. Threatening Son Min Ho within the woods with a twig

In Episode 6, Do Jung Woo shocked viewers by pretending to be the serial killer that all the nation had been looking for. In order to dig up the secrets and techniques of the White Night time Basis, Do Jung Woo efficiently cornered Son Min Ho (performed by Choi Jin Ho) and threatened him in a chilling scene that had viewers on the sting of their seats.

The chilly, totally terrifying approach during which he approached Son Min Ho—and the remorseless expression on his blood-spattered face as he later attacked him—had viewers gaping at a brand new, solely sudden facet to Namgoong Min’s character.

3. Revealing his superhuman power through the jail battle scene

The true extent of Do Jung Woo’s superhuman power lastly got here to gentle in Episode 6, when he simply defended himself towards a fellow prisoner who got here to his cell to assault him. Namgoong Min skillfully pulled off the motion scene with robust, but seemingly relaxed actions that emphasised Do Jung Woo’s stunning power and energy. His chilly, stoic facial expressions all through the scene additionally highlighted simply how simple the battle was for Do Jung Woo.

In an unforgettable second, Namgoong Min capped off the battle scene with a chilling smile that appeared to trace at insanity as he closed the cell door on his would-be attacker.

4. His dramatic escape from the automotive crash on the freeway

On the finish of Episode 10, Do Jung Woo tried to find the White Night time Basis’s secret laboratory by following the path of the orphaned youngsters who have been being taken there. Nevertheless, the darkish forces behind the muse have been already onto him, and a truck crashed into his automotive on his option to the lab.

Gong Hye Gained, who was additionally tailing her personal father, noticed the crash and got here to Do Jung Woo’s rescue—however as she tried to thrust back the goons who have been after him, Do Jung Woo shocked everybody by utilizing his power to push apart the truck and emerge from the crash comparatively unscathed. The murderous look in his eyes as he picked up a close-by gun ended the episode on a suspenseful cliffhanger.

5. His long-awaited reunion with the third baby from the White Night time Village

(*5*)

In the ultimate moments of the newest episode of “Awaken,” the three youngsters who survived the White Night time Village reunited in a tense, high-stakes scene. Do Jung Woo raced to the White Night time Village to save lots of Jamie from Moon Jae Woong (performed by Yoon Solar Woo), and he arrived simply in time to cease him from killing her.

The combined feelings displayed by Do Jung Woo at lastly studying the identification of the mysterious third baby—pleasure, reduction, rage—may all be felt directly, leaving viewers dying to know what would occur subsequent because the trio confronted one another once more in the identical spot from that darkish evening 28 years in the past.

"Awaken" airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, atone for the drama with subtitles beneath!

