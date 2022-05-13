There is less than a week left for the contest to be held. Eurovision 2022 in which Spain is among the favorites thanks to the interpretation of Chaneltherefore, it is not surprising that this year many people are watching the television to see if we finally win the prize, however, for those who enjoy this show, the wait can sometimes be hard, so in the next guide we leave you 5 musical games with which you can play with your friends before the festival starts. Do not miss it!

5 musical games to make the wait for Eurovision more bearable

1.Just Dance

One of the music games par excellence is Just Dance and its annual deliveries with current themes and all kinds of crazy choreography. We can play accompanied or alone thanks to the mode online in which to compete in global challenges. A fun way to move the skeleton by finding different versions like even the Disney songs.





2.Let’s Sing 2022

For those of you who aren’t afraid to sing your heart out, we’ve got Let’s Sing 2022 to hit the ground running. We can sing with microphones or using the mobile phone as a device. In this title we find popular songs from artists like Amy Whinehouse, Lady Gaga or David Bowie among others.





3.Beat Saber

If you have access to virtual reality, you can’t miss Beat Saber. A game that makes us feel musical swordsmen while the notes come towards us and we have to hit them to play such well-known songs as Boulevard of Broken Dreams, High Hopes or even Duel of Fates from Star Wars.





4.Guitar Hero Live

The quintessential classic that underwent a change on PlayStation 4 with a new guitar that tried to be more realistic and forced players from previous installments to start the challenge of learning to play again. In Guitar Hero we could play different instruments, but without a doubt the main claim was to put ourselves in the shoes of a true rocker with great songs from groups as well known as Queen o System of a Dawn.





5.Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

If we want to change the third and, incidentally, make the wait for Kingdom Hearts 4 lighter, we can use Melody of Memory to play all the songs composed by Yoko Shimura and the entire saga as we shed light on some post-Kingdom Hearts III events with Kairi as the main protagonist.