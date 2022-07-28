5 not very long indie games that I recommend to disconnect on vacation

Summer has arrived and it’s time to dedicate time to those long titles that we have pending, but we can also disconnect with some indies that don’t last long, but are very fun if we travel or are somewhere on vacation. Therefore, in the following guide, we leave you 5 games that are very worth it.

5 indie games perfect for holidays

Then I leave you 5 indie games I recommend you to spend your vacation days for its lightness and creativity.

1.Neon White

One of the revelations of this 2022 is undoubtedly Neon White. With very fast levels, fast-paced gameplay and many combinations, advancing through the stages facing obstacles is totally addictive.





2.Stray

Newcomer to make us die of love, Stray is a wonder from Annapurna that allows us to put ourselves in the shoes of a little cat. In the middle of cyberpunk and dystopian civilization, it hides much more than it seems thanks to its submerged narrative and its visual details.





3.Sifu

The return of the beat’em up, but reinvented in a very ingenious way. In Sifu we not only have a revenge story in the style Old Boy o Kill Billbut also a good dose of action, combat with a point of complexity beyond the genre and good level design.





4. Olli Olli Word

Olli Olli Word is a visual and playable marvel. Even if you’re not a fan of skateboarding, the challenges offered by this title are addictive and very fun. Going through the different levels and seeing how they get more complicated, while following a very familiar and entertaining story, is a joy.





5.TNMT: Shredder’s Revenge

And continuing with the beat’em up, but the fact is that the new Ninja Turtles game is a great option to spend a little bit of fun, on top of being able to play in company. Collectibles, funny details and the most beloved characters of the series, will accompany us level after level to liven up the hot days.