5 Other Game Of Thrones Actors We’d Like To See Join The Cast Of The Witcher

Fantasy tv followers had fairly a yr in 2019. We noticed the divisive conclusion of the long-running Game Of Thrones collection within the spring after which had been launched to everybody’s new favourite witcher, Geralt of Rivia within the first season of The Witcher. Now it seems just like the exhibits shall be much more linked after it was reported that the actor chargeable for considered one of everybody’s favourite characters from Game Of Thrones has joined the solid of the Netflix collection going into Season 2.
For individuals who have not heard, Netflix has reportedly solid Game Of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, who performed the wildling Tormund, within the position of Nivellen, a personality whose story is strikingly just like the fairy story Magnificence And The Beast. Along with that casting, there’s additionally hypothesis that Natalie Dormer might have joined the solid of The Witcher.
All of that information received us pondering – what different solid members would we wish to see be part of the solid of The Witcher. Listed below are simply 5 of the actors we would wish to see be part of Geralt on his adventures heading into the Season 2.
Sophie Turner
One of many lead actors in all eight seasons of Game Of Thrones, Sophie Turner each infuriated and stunned followers of the collection for her portrayal of Sansa Stark, who by the tip of the collection was named the Queen of the North. All of us watched Turner (and Sansa) develop from a younger teenage lady who appeared to fall into unhealthy scenario after unhealthy scenario into a totally grown girl accountable for her personal future, the folks of Winterfell, and the realm of the North.
With expertise within the fantasy style, I feel Sophie Turner would make an amazing addition to The Witcher solid because the present continues to develop its story within the coming seasons. One character that Turner might pull off is that of Maria Barring, also called Milva. Closely featured in a number of of The Witcher novels, Milva is an archer that finally joins Geralt’s firm because the witcher searches for Ciri. And very like Sansa Stark would come to do within the last seasons of Game Of Thrones, Milva by no means backs down within the face of hazard.
Stephen Dillane
Stephen Dillane spent 4 seasons (Season 2 by way of Season 5) portraying Stannis Baratheon, who after the loss of life of his brother, King Robert Baratheon, declared himself king of the Seven Kingdoms and spent his total arc on a marketing campaign to take the Iron Throne from Home Lannister earlier than finally dropping his life on the battlefield. Previous to his loss of life, Stannis Baratheon made some completely horrendous selections, together with sacrificing his daughter, Shireen, to the Lord of Mild.
Following his time on Game Of Thrones, it could make sense to see Dillane tackle the position of Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy, higher often known as Regis, an clever vampire who joins Geralt’s firm throughout the Second Northern Battle. Regardless of being feared as a vampire, Geralt would finally be taught to belief Regis, who would finally sacrifice himself to avoid wasting Geralt and Yennefer and was melted by the evil mage, Vilgefortz.
Vladimír Furdík
Vladimír Furdík portrayed the dreaded Night time King within the last three seasons of Game Of Thrones when he took over from Richard Brake, who performed the Night time King the earlier two seasons. And whereas Furdík’s Night time King did not get the sendoff that so many followers needed throughout the Battle of Winterfell, the actor introduced a degree of worry and intrigue that was unmatched by some other character on the present. With not a line of dialogue, this proficient actor convincingly introduced life to a personality who needed nothing greater than to deliver loss of life to the Seven Kingdoms and past.
Maybe because of this Furdík can be such an excellent candidate to painting Eredin Bréacc Glas, also called the King of the Wild Hunt, a calvary of elven specters on a tireless mission to hunt Ciri. Eredin and the Wild Hunt are featured in a lot of the Witcher books however take a extra distinguished position within the occasions of the online game The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt the place the military chases Ciri throughout the principle areas of the sport. Furdík is greater than able to bringing worry to his characters, and with the Eredin sporting a helmet that covers his face all through the online game, the actor might proceed to emote by way of his physicality like he did in Game Of Thrones.
Hafpór Júlíus Björnsson
Ever since he first joined the solid as The Mountain in Season four of Game Of Thrones, Hafpór Júlíus Björnsson grew to become one thing of a worldwide sensation. The 6-foot-9-inch native of Iceland is available in a staggering 441 kilos and has positioned within the prime three within the World’s Strongest Man competitors courting again to 2012. Björnsson even took house the primary place trophy throughout the 2018 competitors, the identical yr he received the Arnold Strongman Traditional and was named Europe’s Strongest Man. In some way Björnsson managed to do all of that whereas starring within the HBO fantasy collection.
Along with his dimension and monitor report, Hafpór Júlíus Björnsson can be the right candidate to painting Sigismund Dijkstra, a 7-foot behemoth of a person, who regardless of his dimension, is a proficient and notorious spy throughout the Witcher universe. There are already rumors that Outlander actor Graham McTavish has auditioned for the position forward of Season 2 of The Witcher, however nothing has been confirmed, so we are able to solely hope that possibly Björnsson might find yourself with filling Dijkstra’s large footwear considered one of today.
Carice van Houten
After which there’s Carice van Houten, who portrayed Melisandre, also called the Crimson Lady, the priestess who served the Lord of Mild in addition to offered counsel to Stannis Baratheon throughout his marketing campaign to take the Iron Throne from the Lannisters. Following the loss of life of Baratheon throughout battle, Melisandre would go on to serve Jon Snow after she revived him at Fort Black. Not too many characters consider the Crimson Lady when she spoke concerning the Lord of Mild, however she would show in any other case throughout the last battle at Winterfell by bringing the facility of sunshine towards the military of the useless earlier than lastly assembly her personal loss of life.
Carice van Houten already has expertise taking part in a personality feared to be a witch, so it could solely make sense for her to be thought of for the position of Philippa Eilhart if that character is ever delivered to the collection. Featured closely within the books and video video games, Philippa is rarely revealed to be good or evil, as an alternative residing within the area in between. This highly effective and ruthless sorceress could possibly be delivered to life by the proficient and skilled Carice van Houten.
These are simply 5 of the Game Of Thrones actors we would wish to see be part of the solid of The Witcher within the coming seasons. Are there any characters you suppose we failed to say? Toss a coin and tell us within the feedback beneath.
