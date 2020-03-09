5 Other Game Of Thrones Actors We’d Like To See Join The Cast Of The Witcher

Carice van Houten

After which there’s Carice van Houten, who portrayed Melisandre, also called the Crimson Lady, the priestess who served the Lord of Mild in addition to offered counsel to Stannis Baratheon throughout his marketing campaign to take the Iron Throne from the Lannisters. Following the loss of life of Baratheon throughout battle, Melisandre would go on to serve Jon Snow after she revived him at Fort Black. Not too many characters consider the Crimson Lady when she spoke concerning the Lord of Mild, however she would show in any other case throughout the last battle at Winterfell by bringing the facility of sunshine towards the military of the useless earlier than lastly assembly her personal loss of life.