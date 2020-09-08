5 people landed in the well to save the calf, all died, the calf survived

Gonda (UP): Five people landed in a well under Maharajganj police station area in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh died of poisonous gas. He landed in the well to save a calf. According to the report, the three deceased were from the same family, all three descended into the well to save the baby (calf) of the cow. To save the trio, two more people landed in the well. They also drowned after being unconscious. Also Read – Five died in saving the calf that fell in the well, seeing the sons fall, the mother was also ready to jump

The locals informed the police, after which the fire brigade reached the spot. All were taken out to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. All three bodies have been sent for post-mortem. District Magistrate Nitin Bansal told reporters that the calf has been taken out alive.

This incident stirred up. This is not the first case of a cow or calf falling into a well. This has happened many times before also. Many times people have even removed the cow from the well. Generally, wells are no longer in use, unused wells remain open in many places in the village. People or animals often fall into them. And such accidents happen.