5 phrases of Gago after the victory of Racing: sharp definition for the suspicions at the end of the tournament and another cross with a journalist

Racing Club beat Lanús by the minimum as a visitor and beat Boca Juniors at the top of the standings Professional League. Enzo Copettiten minutes from the end, gave victory to the Academiawhich will now wait for the Xeneize I did not beat Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata on Thursday, in the postponed date 23, to reach the last date depending on himself.

And precisely, this last day will have River Plate Already Independent as judges of the tournament, since they will visit Racing Club and Boca Juniors, respectively. About the suspicions that these meetings aroused, due to the possibility of helping the rival of all life to be consecrated, Fernando Gago spoke in a categorical way.

“I find it disrespectful to the profession to talk about these situations. I didn’t listen to them, but it seems disrespectful to me for someone to say that about a soccer player who is going to play a soccer game”, explained the DT in the press conference after the victory against Lanús.

“But beyond what I tell the players, which is something that remains between us, what I can say is that I am proud to lead this team. Because what the footballer wants most is to play decisive games, but we must not deviate from the goal and know that in the next game we also have to look for victory”, said Gago.

and about this game ante River Plate warned: “We must do it like today against a Lanús that shows that it is a hard-working team, that he sought we pressed at times but he did not generate concrete goal situations for us. But from what was seen from the outside, it always gave the impression that we were going to have some favorable situation”.

Gago also highlighted the emotional role that winning these key duels gives the team: “What happens is that the fact winning in a decisive instance like today’s generates something strong from the emotional point of view that will surely be transferred to the weekend’s game with River, although each meeting has its own particular aspect and you have to see it from the positive side. But today we knew that the only thing that was possible was to win”.

To finish, the Racing coach had a crossroads with a journalist with whom he had argued after the defeat against Estudiantes de La Plata, eight dates ago. At that time, Gago warned that if they won the remaining nine games they would have chances. After winning seven games and drawing the rest, the query was what did the team change?

“Any. Nothing changed. It changed that we won nothing else, but we did not change anything. This team has a way of playing, of training and absolutely nothing has changed. The results are a consequence of what the boys do in each training session and in the matches. It’s all their merits.”hill.

