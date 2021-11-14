5 purposes of the brand new Home windows 11 that I benefit from so much and that didn’t exist ahead of

Precisely 40 days have handed since Microsoft introduced Home windows 11 in the marketplace, and because then I’ve been the usage of it day by day as the primary running machine (even supposing my machine isn’t suitable, on paper, with that running machine).

So i’ve determined cope with one of the vital new capability that it provides and that have been absent in Home windows 10, as a result of I’ve discovered that assist me to be extra productive when operating with the PC.





Digital desks





With the discharge of Home windows 10, Microsoft in spite of everything applied a characteristic in its running machine that the ones people acquainted with Linux have been ready for a very long time: digital desktops.

Then again, I slightly made use of it till the coming of Home windows 11, as a result of best with this newest model of Home windows has it been imaginable to have two components reminiscent of the opportunity of setting up differentiated wallpapers, and to transport home windows between the other desks.

Those adjustments have intended a qualitative alternate within the usefulness of digital desktops, to the purpose that I believe them, for the needs of this text, as a in the past non-existent capability …

… As a result of, what sort of relevance to our workflow may a digital desktop have, to which shall we now not take already open programs to reorganize them? Or after we may now not distinguish in the beginning look which desktop we had open due to the desktop background?

Then all of that’s what digital desktops be offering now and that is the reason why I will’t reside with out them in Home windows 11.

Snap Layouts





Home windows 11 now not best makes it more uncomplicated for us to control a couple of desktops, but in addition to distribute the home windows in the best approach inside each and every of them, optimizing the simultaneous show of a number of programs.

This new characteristic, referred to as Snap LayoutsIt’s the evolution of the outdated Home windows Snap, and it additionally represents an method to the only utilized by PowerToys FancyZones. Then again, it’s extra out there than the primary (now not primarily based only on keyboard shortcuts) and more uncomplicated than the second one.

Exactly on account of my paintings as a copywriter, it’s worthwhile with the intention to depend – at a cursor motion away, since simply position it at the ‘maximize’ button– with a sequence of predefined templates to control how a lot area each and every software occupies at the display screen, with no need to demaximize and resize each and every window ‘by means of hand’.

Focus periods



What the brand new characteristic appeared like the primary time I opened the Home windows 11 Clock app.

And Home windows 10’s ‘Focus Assistant’ —And that is still on the eleventh – ** it’s already (ba) helpful ** to steer clear of that the way over notifications blur us and make us relapse into procrastination, the brand new ‘Focus Periods’ represent an impressive assist to productiveness .

Thus, this new serve as incorporated within the Home windows 11 Clock software provides us his personal model of the Pomodoro methodology, giving us get admission to to a small clock that is helping us divide –an alarm via– our paintings periods into adjustable sessions of focus (half-hour, by means of default) and relaxation (5 mins, additionally by means of default).

As well as, it lets in us fast get admission to to our To do checklist (synchronized with the Microsoft To Do software), to the visualization of the day by day development within the achievement of the similar … or even the power to play Spotify playlists with no need to open its software, very helpful if you’re a type of other people not able to pay attention in the midst of absolute silence.

Microsoft Speech Products and services

I have by no means been very keen on voice assistants or typing to dictation, now not even at the smartphone. There’s no related reason why for this, I simply generally tend to like to sort … even supposing on the subject of Home windows it additionally is helping that my first reviews with Cortana, years in the past, didn’t display nice precision.

However, for a few weeks, I gave to take a look at the brand new voice typing serve as of Home windows 11 (out there the usage of the keyboard shortcut 🪟 + H) and it has stunned me now not best the considerable growth of its transcription set of rules, but in addition the accuracy of your computerized scoring possibility.

In order that, increasingly more, this can be a instrument that I exploit day by day. Who was once going to inform me.

Keep an eye on quantity with mouse scroll

I will cheat just a little with this serve as, since the fact is that I nonetheless don’t use it … even supposing I’m hoping with the intention to use it in any respect hours in a little while.

Applied by means of Microsoft in one in all their newest updates for participants of the Insider program (in construct 22478.1012, in particular), now permits you to elevate and decrease the quantity of the machine by means of merely hanging the mouse pointer over the quantity icon from the toolbar and transfer the mouse wheel.

As soon as this replace reaches the strong model of Home windows 11, we will be able to disregard about having to click on at the discussed icon. A small alternate, refined even, however what saves us valuable seconds after we are operating with one thing pressing on our PC.