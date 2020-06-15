5 Questions Facing the Academy Awards During COVID-19 – Variety

It hasn’t been the biggest yr for moviegoing. Most theaters have been shuttered since March, and main festivals reminiscent of Tribeca and Cannes have been canceled, postponed or reimagined as digital occasions. In the coronavirus period, it’s unclear if the Oscars can transfer ahead as deliberate, at the very least with out making some large modifications to the manner the awards are campaigned for and handed out. Listed here are 5 burning questions dealing with the subsequent version of the Academy Awards.

What if the Oscars are delayed?

As Variety first reported, the Academy is contemplating pushing again the Oscar ceremony from its authentic airdate of Feb. 28. If that occurs, it may scramble the awards-season calendar. Ought to the Oscars really feel the want to maneuver deeper into 2021 in the hope of discovering a post-pandemic — or post-vaccine — perch, that might put stress on different awards exhibits, reminiscent of the Golden Globes and the Display Actors Guild Awards, to search out new dates.

That additionally raises problems with eligibility. On condition that 4 months of the yr had been basically a wash as a result of theaters had been closed — limiting contenders to Netflix movies and a smattering of on-demand titles — will the Oscars dispense with the thought of a calendar yr qualification? Will the Academy permit movies that open in January and even February to vie for awards? It’s uncertain, however then once more, we’re dwelling by way of unprecedented instances.

How will campaigns change?

Oscar season has been in comparison with the Iowa Caucus for its manic collection of glad-handing occasions. There’s a seemingly countless parade of meet-and-greets, grip-and-grins, dinners and screenings, all with a aim of placing contenders in entrance of as many citizens as attainable. Clearly, all these selfies are somewhat harmful when COVID-19 is swirling round, which doubtless would require a dramatic overhaul to the manner that many of those campaigns are designed and managed. It’s unclear how potential nominees will be capable of allure voters from a social distance, or in the event that they’ll even be sport to do the type of relentless touring that characterizes most Oscar pushes.

It’s additionally attainable that studios, having simply endured a number of months with out promoting a single ticket to their motion pictures, might be extra conservative of their spending. They could not have the sources out there to half with the thousands and thousands of {dollars} they often shell out for expensive consultants, first-class lodging, shiny adverts and the different trappings of a spare-no-expense awards season. They could be additionally tighter with their wallets if the economic system doesn’t begin regaining its footing in the coming months.

Will the present go digital?

It’s definitely attainable. From school graduations to the Democratic Nationwide Conference, main occasions are being performed on-line. There are many the reason why Hollywood A-listers are skittish about the prospect of sitting cheek-to-jowl with their fellow stars and energy brokers in the Dolby Theatre for a three-hour present. It definitely has the potential to show into a type of super-spreader occasions. That signifies that a Zoom model of the Oscars may be a gorgeous choice. It’s already a route being explored for the Tony Awards, if and when Broadway’s huge night time occurs. The Academy may wish to begin taking a look at backdrop choices.

Will Netflix be the huge winner?

The streaming large has made no secret of its burning need to win a finest image statue, spending lavishly on campaigns for “Roma” and “The Irishman” with out managing to snag the high prize. However 2020 might be the yr that modifications. For one factor, a scarcity of theaters doesn’t put a dent in Netflix’s plans; not like firms reminiscent of Warner Bros. or Sony, the streamer makes its cash from subscriptions, not field workplace. It solely schedules theatrical releases to engender good will with its filmmakers. Plus, Netflix has assembled a formidable record of contenders, together with David Fincher’s “Mank,” Ramin Bahrani’s “White Tiger,” Ron Howard’s “Hillbilly Elegy” and George C. Wolfe’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside.” It simply launched Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” incomes robust critiques and Oscar buzz for Delroy Lindo’s efficiency as a battle-scarred vet.

Will there even be an Oscars?

It’s price asking. If film theaters are gradual to reopen or if there’s a second wave of the coronavirus and issues shut down once more, is it actually price having an Oscars for the handful of films which are really awards-worthy? It’s attainable that the Academy will as an alternative choose to mix 2020’s contenders with these from 2021. When cinemas started closing down, folks on Twitter joked that Jim Carrey may win an Oscar for his work as Dr. Robotnik in “Sonic the Hedgehog,” one in every of the few movies to get launched thus far this yr. If issues don’t flip round quickly, Carrey and Lindo may be combating it out for all the marbles.