5 Reasons A Lilo And Stitch Live-Action Remake Is A Terrible Idea

That stated, Lilo and Stitch isn’t simply any outdated property. Most individuals know of Woman and the Tramp, but it surely’s seen as extra of a Disney traditional, so many most likely didn’t care what modifications had been made within the transition to dwell motion. However Lilo and Stitch is totally different. There are a lot of who nonetheless fondly look again upon Lilo and Stitch and don’t need it to be simply “ok.” And the truth that that is going to be a Disney+ unique and received’t be heading into theaters like The Lion King or Aladdin has me a bit frightened that the care and a focus that went into these photos received’t be going into Lilo and Stitch.