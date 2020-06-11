5 Reasons Star Wars Rebels Characters Could Come To Live Action Soon

Star Wars Rebels aired its final episode again in 2018, and since then there was hypothesis on whether or not the present would ever see one other season. Current rumors and “leaks” have fueled hypothesis that some type of sequel or followup is on the best way on the earth of live-action. The characters from the animated collection actually have followers, and after Star Wars: The Clone Wars acquired its closing season, it is solely pure to marvel if Rebels may get one other probability to revisit these characters.