5 Reasons The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Isn’t Working For Bachelor Nation Fans

The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Has So. A lot. Singing.

The competitors side of LTYH isn’t any joke, and the singles we observe are singing and enjoying devices throughout every episode of the present. To be truthful, the promos for the collection did make it clear that this was going to be a significant focus, however that may be a part of the issue. Does Bachelor Nation really need their dramatic searches for love peppered with a lot musical vitality? What we would like is folks falling for one another and all of the drama that comes with it, and, hopefully, on the finish, to see a pair that not less than seems to essentially be into each other. However, the give attention to music is taking the sting off of all that drama.