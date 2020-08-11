5 Reasons This Tron 3 News Has Us Excited

Even when the rumored Tron Ascension draft that was supposed to begin filming in 2015 isn’t completely intact, its primary structure may nonetheless be intact and used because the story for Garth Davis’ Tron 3. This signifies that we would get the warfare between the human world and The Grid in spite of everything. The draw back, nonetheless, is that because it’s been reported that Disney scrapped the possibilities of a direct sequel, we would not be seeing this occur with most of, if not any, of the leads from Tron: Legacy, a.okay.a. Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde.