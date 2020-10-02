5 Reasons To Look Forward To Today’s “2020 Idol Star eSports Championships – Chuseok Particular”

MBC’s “2020 Idol Star eSports Championships – Chuseok Particular” is nearly right here!

Instead of the beloved “Idol Star Athletics Championships,” which couldn’t be held indoors this Chuseok because of not too long ago reinstated social distancing tips, MBC will probably be airing two spin-off competitions over the Korean vacation. Along with a brand-new canine agility competitors, MBC will air the favored eSports occasion as its personal stand-alone Chuseok particular tonight.

With the particular simply hours away, listed here are 5 causes to stay up for this yr’s distinctive competitors—and an thrilling new set of preview photographs from the present!

1. A PUBG occasion with a star-studded lineup of rivals, together with former champions

Prepare for an thrilling showdown between former champions: NCT Dream, the winners of the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Cell group match on the “2019 Idol Star Athletics Championships – Chuseok Particular,” will probably be returning this yr to be able to reclaim their victory.

In the meantime, former Wanna One members Park Ji Hoon, Ha Sung Woon, and Kim Jae Hwan—who teamed as much as take the win on the “2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships – New Yr Particular” earlier this yr—can even be returning to defend their title.

Different idols competing on this yr’s PUBG Cell match will embrace SF9, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, LOONA, N.Flying, PENTAGON, ONF, Golden Youngster, AB6IX, GWSN, DONGKIZ, and CRAVITY.

2. A brand-new KartRider occasion with an equally star-studded lineup

Along with the favored PUBG Cell match, the “2020 Idol Star eSports Championships – Chuseok Particular” can even characteristic one other sport: the cellular model of KartRider.

Members of NCT, MONSTA X, Oh My Lady, WJSN, Lovelyz, WEi, IZ*ONE, SF9, PENTAGON, N.Flying, APRIL, ONF, Golden Youngster, and AB6IX will probably be competing within the KartRider occasion, together with soloist Natty.

As a wholly new occasion, the KartRider match has an additional component of suspense: it stays to be seen which idols will show to be essentially the most skillful racers and emerge victorious on the finish of the night time.

3. Enjoyable interactions between completely different idol teams

Certainly one of followers’ favourite issues in regards to the “Idol Star Athletics Championships” is attending to see the interactions between varied idol teams, and the “2020 Idol Star eSports Championships – Chuseok Particular” gained’t disappoint.

Not solely will idols work together with one another as they go head-to-head, however a number of the rivals have even teamed up with different teams: MONSTA X’s Minhyuk and Kihyun will kind a staff with PENTAGON’s Hui and Wooseok, whereas Natty will be part of forces along with her fellow “Idol College” alum Jo Yu Ri and her IZ*ONE bandmates Choi Ye Na and Kwon Eun Bi. Different teams banding collectively for the occasion will embrace Oh My Lady and ONF, WJSN and APRIL, in addition to SF9 and N.Flying.

4. An exhilarating competitors blended with surprising hilarity

Tremendous Junior’s Shindong and trot singer Hong Jin Younger, who will probably be internet hosting this yr’s occasion as MCs, agreed throughout filming, “That is essentially the most entertaining eSports competitors I’ve ever seen.”

Along with a nail-biting competitors that may maintain viewers on the fringe of their seats, the upcoming particular can even characteristic some unpredictably hilarious moments that you just won’t anticipate to see throughout an eSports match. Among the idols grow to be proficient avid gamers with fierce aggressive streaks, whereas others… not a lot.

Some idols will rise up and randomly begin dancing in the course of an intense PUBG battle; others will wage a fierce conflict for final place within the KartRider match. Because the MCs put it, “The competitors is a lot enjoyable to look at that the time flies by earlier than you understand it.”

5. A secure competitors that places well being first—and occurs to look good on digicam

With a purpose to prioritize the well being and security of the competing idols and their employees, filming for the “2020 Idol Star eSports Championships – Chuseok Particular” happened outside. The competing idols had been additionally separated by protecting cubicles as a precautionary measure.

Though the brand new construction of the set was designed with security in thoughts, MBC reviews that the mix of the cubicles’ brilliant lights and the huge outside got here collectively to kind a photogenic visible that’s sure to thrill viewers. “For the security of the collaborating idol athletes, we arrange competing cubicles outside in order that they might abide by social distancing tips,” mentioned the producers of the particular. “However with brilliant, flashy lights, we had been in a position so as to add the component of magnificence as effectively.”

They continued, “We ask that you just cheer on the entire idol athletes who labored exhausting to entertain viewers and followers, and please ensure that to take a look at the distinctive charms of the brand new ‘Idol Star eSports Championships – Chuseok Particular’ by tuning in.”

The “2020 Idol Star eSports Championships – Chuseok Particular” airs on October 1 at 5:40 p.m. KST and will probably be out there with English subtitles on Viki.

Within the meantime, take a look at extra photographs from the upcoming particular under! (It’s also possible to take a look at the earlier set of preview photographs right here.)

When you wait, take a look at a preview for the “2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships – Chuseok Particular” under!

