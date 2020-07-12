5 Reasons To Stan The Iconic Sunmi

Are you new to Ok-pop and looking for your new favourite? Or are you a very long time Surprise Ladies fan who clicked to see extra of their bias? Sunmi is iconic, and listed below are 5 explanation why it’s best to stan her!

1. Her Tweets

Sunmi might not use Twitter all that a lot, however when she does, it’s good. She at all times has some hilarious, relatable thought that she simply has to share.

All the things is boringgggggggggg — Miyayeah (@miyaohyeah) March 9, 2020

I used to be making an attempt to determine who’s Ryan Reynolds and who’s Ryan Gosling so I watched “Blade Runner 2049” after which “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” on a airplane. Nonetheless don’t know. — Miyayeah (@miyaohyeah) April 12, 2018

The lady is hilarious!

After followers saved asking the place her album was, she was fast to fireplace again a humorous response.

When u say “Drop a brand new album.”

Me: pic.twitter.com/m8bjlk8Z9b — Miyayeah (@miyaohyeah) Could 6, 2020

She’s at all times right down to work together with followers and provides an perception into herself as an individual. Even when it’s not the identical poised Sunmi we see on stage.

I feel it’s finest to sum up her Twitter with two of her latest Tweets.

What individuals need me to do on tiktok pic.twitter.com/nM32OMGIe8 — Miyayeah (@miyaohyeah) July 4, 2020

What I need to do on tiktok pic.twitter.com/FqDtSCLnus — Miyayeah (@miyaohyeah) July 4, 2020

2. Music movies

You by no means know what model or idea Sunmi goes to attempt subsequent in her music movies. Each has a novel model all of its personal.

Is she going to be fierce and sultry like in “Siren?”

Is she going to be quirky and charming like in “Noir”?

Or is she going to be simply down proper beautiful, like in “LALALAY”?

I feel we are able to all agree that Sunmi pulls off something she tries her hand at and appears superb whereas doing it!

3. Instagram

Now Sunmi’s Twitter account could also be tremendous humorous, however her Instagram is tremendous stylish. She usually uploads her newest look, and you may’t assist however double faucet!

Her trend is present, however basic and at all times on level. Why wouldn’t you need this fashionista in your feed?!

4. Her love for her followers

If you’re a fan of Sunmi, (or are considering of turning into one after studying this), then you’re a Miya-ne. Miya-ne means “Sunmi’s residence” or “Sunmi’s household,” and this alone reveals how necessary her followers are to her.

I’m so blessed to have you ever guys in my life. — Miyayeah (@miyaohyeah) March 11, 2020

Can’t wait to see u guys. I’m undecided when it is going to be… you understand, every little thing is unpredictable so I simply need u to know that I miss u much more than ever so plz, keep tuned and secure. Okay? Love u — Miyayeah (@miyaohyeah) April 22, 2020

Isn’t she really the cutest?

5. Iconic dances

If you happen to seek for “24 Hours,” you will notice a whole bunch of movies of different idols copying this iconic dance.

There are numerous good boy group covers as nicely. Nobody can resist this attractive dance!

Her affect has no borders and continues to be robust six years and counting!

There are one million and one causes to stan Sunmi, however listed below are the highest 5!

Tell us what you like about Sunmi within the feedback under!

vb2608 is a very long time Ok-pop lover and Shawol. An aspiring author and Ok-beauty obsessed, you possibly can see extra of her on Instagram.