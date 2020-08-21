5 Reasons Why Making A Kylo Ren Movie Is A Bad Idea

Depart a Remark
Star Wars‘ Sequel Trilogy is arguably probably the most divisive set of movies throughout the saga, a lot in order that there are legitimate questions on how quickly Lucasfilm would revisit the period with one other film or sequence. If a latest rumor seems to be true, the reply isn’t that lengthy, as rumor has it that the corporate is seeking to make a film or sequence centered round Ben Solo, also called Kylo Ren.
If a film is actually being seemed into, I can not categorical sufficient how dangerous I feel this resolution could be. I imply that no matter it is a prequel or an inconceivable follow-up. This film simply should not occur, and there is various legitimate the explanation why.
Adam Driver Has Made It Clear He is Not In Doing Extra Star Wars Films
Adam Driver was requested again in January whether or not he’d be open for extra adventures as Ben Solo, and he shut the thought of it down fairly definitively. He is one of many greatest younger stars of the Sequel Trilogy, and along with his prospects in Hollywood solely rising as of late, it would not make sense that he’d need to lock himself down as an asset for the Star Wars franchise.
To make a Kylo Ren follow-up with a re-casting of the actor who performed him so quickly after the Sequel Trilogy could be an enormous misstep. Have in mind, we briefly noticed Driver enjoying a younger Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Final Jedi already. It is too quickly to see one other particular person play Kylo Ren, even when it is Ben Solo earlier than earlier than he embraced the Darkish Facet.
If It is A Prequel, You’d Have To Recast A Lot Of Different Key Characters
Adam Driver isn’t the one particular person to step away from Star Wars following the Sequel Trilogy, Mark Hamill is out too; not that he’d be capable to play a middle-aged Luke at this stage in his profession for a prequel, nor would Harrison Ford be capable to convincingly play a youthful Han Solo. Let’s additionally not overlook that Carrie Fisher has handed on, so there’s one other recast you’d probably should do if we’re speaking about prequel territory.
So not solely are you tasked with recasting a popular lead of the Sequel Trilogy, however you additionally could should recast a piece of legacy characters as properly. It isn’t a notion Star Wars has been uncomfortable with on a small scale, however I extremely doubt these in cost would recast that many legacy characters for the sake of 1 story. A prequel is a state of affairs I actually solely see working as an animated function, which looks like a rarity given there hasn’t been an animated Star Wars film in theaters since 2008.
It is Too Quickly To Carry The Sequel Sequence Again
I do not subscribe to any of the rumors that the Sequel Trilogy is being rebooted or that Kathleen Kennedy is on her means out, however I will additionally say it could be stunning to see the Sequel Trilogy revisited so quickly in theaters. We do not essentially know when this proposed Kylo Ren film would occur, but when there are even conversations occurring, I’ve to assume it’s miles too quickly even for that.
The Sequel Trilogy wants a while to breathe; as soon as that occurs, I feel the lots will soften their views on it. That actually is what occurred to the Prequel Trilogy, which has gotten extra love as youngsters who grew up watching it have develop into adults. I feel many individuals would nonetheless think about Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith a high three Star Wars film, even if The Drive Awakens and The Final Jedi acquired extra acclaim from critics. I imagine there will likely be a time the place the lots are able to embrace the Sequel Trilogy period as soon as extra, however now isn’t the time.
We Already Know A Good Deal About Ben’s Transformation To Kylo Ren
What made the Prequel Trilogy so interesting is that audiences solely knew the smallest particulars about Darth Vader’s life, and actually nothing else. This is not the case with Kylo Ren as the flicks alone have proven who his dad and mom are, the place he comes from and the second he formally turned away from the Mild Facet. All we knew pre-Prequel Trilogy was that Obi-Wan used to know Anakin Skywalker, and that was concerning the finish of it.
For these in search of extra on Kylo Ren’s origin, there’s a comedian miniseries that has documented the adventures of him and the Knights of Ren. The Rise Of Kylo Ren already tells this story properly, and I do not see it getting tailored for an viewers that is not so invested that they have not already sought out this story on their very own.
Bringing Kylo Ren Again From The Useless Is A Can Of Worms The Films Should not Open
I’ve heard the theories on Kylo Ren being introduced again through the Veil of the Drive, and I perceive why many followers invested within the character need this to occur. I believe many who assist it think about it enjoying out the best way it did when Star Wars Rebels launched it to save lots of Ahsoka, however we have now to recollect the viewers that watched Star Wars Rebels isn’t the identical viewers that has watched the Star Wars films.
In execution, I imagine that bringing again Kylo Ren from the lifeless for a sequel film could be just like Emperor Palpatine’s return. Mainstream audiences would not perceive it, a film would not be able to spending the time to elucidate it, and also you run the danger of a very good variety of folks considering it is a dumb departure from the franchise. Can I additionally convey up that resurrecting Kylo Ren would primarily be bringing one of many biggest conflict criminals of the Star Wars universe again to life? It is actually solely a transfer Rey would assist, and nobody else. Whoever introduced him again could be condemning him to a lifetime of trying over his shoulder and dwelling as an outcast, and that is not the type of life we might need the poor man to have.
Do you assume a Kylo Ren film is a great transfer for Star Wars? Put all opinions down within the feedback, and as at all times, proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on the franchise, and for a glance forward on what’s occurring in tv and flicks.
