5 Reasons Why Mobile Gaming is on the Rise in the U.K

The UK gaming industry has experienced exponential growth in recent years. It has grown to be worth £5.7bn in 2018 and the mobile gaming industry is projected to grow massively throughout the next few years. In addition, according to Statista.com, UK consumers spent £1.21 billion on mobile games in 2019. Some other key trends in the growth of mobile gaming are as follows:

84% of adults in the UK play games on at least a device.

Mobile gamers in the UK spend 2.5 hours on their mobile devices every day.

The favourite gaming genres in the UK include Action/Adventure, Simulation and Puzzles.

While we cannot deny the massive surge in mobile gaming in the UK, it is very important that we look into the reason for this increased popularity. Therefore, this article considers five of the biggest factors that dictate this continued rise of the interest in mobile gaming across the UK.

Convenience

Mobile gaming has become popular in the United Kingdom because it fits in with peoples busy lives. When there is time, playing a mobile game that can be done on the bus home, on break at work, or whilst at home.

Thus, we can safely conclude that in this regard, mobile games blend in perfectly with modern life. Good thing is, they can all be immediately accessed on most modern smartphones, at the touch of a single button. Also, if you play a console game, you will need a good TV, whereas with a smartphone, you can play directly with one device.

Cost

Cost is a major reason mobile gaming is on the rise in the UK. This is especially so when you consider that a game on the latest PlayStation will retail at around £55 in the UK initially. On the other hand, you can purchase top-quality mobile games on your mobile devices for less than £3. Also, you can play many free versions of top games as you want, making mobile gaming much more affordable both in the short and long run.

Ease of Use

While console games will always be appreciated, we cannot deny the fact that they have gradually become a bit demanding to play. Due to the constant pursuit of bigger and better graphics, more options for players, and more complex game mechanics, playing console games has now gotten rather complex, especially for beginners.

On the other hand, mobile games are a lot simpler to play. They mostly make use of rudimentary controls and this makes them significantly easier to use. Moreover, they are easily accessible for all players in the UK, whether a beginner or an experienced gamer.

Professional Gaming

Another important reason for the rise of mobile gaming in the UK that cannot be overlooked is professional gaming. Today, an increasing number of mobile gamers are on the rise in the United Kingdom as they can make a career out of it by playing esports.

Mobile games like PUBG, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang have been major hits in the gaming industry and are a major attraction for mobile gamers to turn their hobbies into earnings. Good thing is, these games can be easily accessed on online sites. These websites also provide players with the best bonuses and also offer free betting tips on several sports. Moreover, the platform’s experts use stringent measures to recommend safe operators, providing comprehensive reviews.

Innovation

Lastly, innovation has played a big role in the increased popularity of mobile gaming across the United Kingdom. It is literally one of the most unrecognised determinants of mobile gaming’s rise to success. The innovation shown especially by creating small, independent companies in creating and developing games is nothing short of impressive.

In the console sector, games are usually made by just a few big companies. As a result of this, a lot of people have for a long time now complained about the lack of innovation and creativity. However, mobile gaming allows small, independent companies to be active in the gaming industry, which provides players with a better experience. Overall, mobile gaming goes from strength to strength, and looks on track to be the primary gaming source this decade.