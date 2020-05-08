5 Reasons Why Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Needs To Be Renewed For Season 2

Grief is a common a part of our life expertise. Dropping a liked one isn’t straightforward, however hardly ever do tv reveals deal with the subject material as thoughtfully as Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist did in Season 1. If the primary season was about going through the inevitable dying of a mother or father, then Season 2 may seemingly deal with the impression Mitch’s dying may have on Zoey and the remainder of her household. There’s much more story to inform about grief and the aftermath of loss and the present is simply getting began.