5 Scenes We’re Super Excited To See In Dune

The First Sandworm Sighting

In the beginning of Dune, Home Atreides is new to the planet Arrakis, having left the plush planet Caladan, and consequently they aren’t overly aware of the hazards that their new house presents. The expansive desert is one factor, as water is a particularly treasured useful resource, however few issues encourage extra dread than the enormous sandworms, which tunnel below the bottom and may sense motion above them. They finally have a large position to play within the bigger story, and we are able to’t look forward to the scene the place their majesty and horror is totally offered for the primary time.