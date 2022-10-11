5 shocking movies about natural disasters and catastrophes that you can watch in streaming

Five movies about natural disasters

The films about catastrophes that found their moment of splendor in the 70s with films like The Poseidon Adventure o hell in the tower (just to mention a few), had their aftershocks in the 90s and early 2000s when the genre reinvented itself and filled movie theaters again. This is how these stories about natural disasters returned to appropriate the lists of the highest-grossing films and that generated in the viewer a fear of something immeasurable that no one could foresee, manage, much less avoid.

We bring you five options of films that addressed this theme (some recount real cases and others are inventions), with many special effects and that surely form part of that imaginary of desolation and fear of each one.

Twister

It is a classic from the 90s that managed to make an impact due to its development of visual effects. Starring Helen Hunt (better, impossible) and for the sadly deceased Bill Paxton (Apollo 13), Twister He managed to have two nominations for the Oscars. They played Jo and Bill, who were a couple but are now separated and must face a weather disaster. Both are meteorologists, storm chasers who go after tornadoes in order to create a system that will prevent major damage and deaths. The arrival of a new tornado in his town means that the catastrophe is not long in coming. Twister It has an emblematic scene when a cow enters the whirlpool of the tornado that remains in the history of cinema stills. The film had the script by Michael Crichton, creator also of Jurassic Park, and had a budget of 92 million dollars. It managed to raise 494 million worldwide. can be seen in Star+.

Helen Hunt faces a tornado as she overcomes her past

The impossible

This film recreates the real case of a Spanish family that survived the 2004 Thai Tsunami that left thousands dead. Naomi Watts, Ewan Mcgregor and a little Tom Holland participate in this film. The scene of the arrival of this giant wave that “swallows” everything in its path is shocking and is perhaps one of the most heartbreaking in disaster cinema since it has the seasoning of having been real. The struggle to survive of this family that is separated on the one hand the mother with the eldest son and on the other the father with the two youngest children, is the axis of the film that only cuts in one case the chaos generated by that tsunami. You can see it in Netflix.

The true story of a family that suffered the ravages of the tsunami in Thailand

The day after tomorrow

Jake Gyllenhaal y Emmy Rossum star in this film that raises the idea of ​​what would happen if global warming continued to grow. The film also has in its cast Dennis Quaid who plays a meteorologist who informs the government of what is going to happen: a climatic crisis of unforeseen dimensions that will begin with floods and then generate great frosts that the human body will not be able to withstand. Of course he is not listened to and to top it off his own son who is on a school trip that leaves him away from his family. The day after tomorrow It has impressive images and scenes that are already a cinema classic. The film is available at Star+.

The world suffers a storm where the world freezes. With Jake Gyllenhall and Dennis Quaid

don’t look up

this movie of Netflix is starred by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep y Timothée Chalamet among others and recounts the events that happen after two scientists report that a meteorite is headed for Earth and will make it disappear. In the face of disbelief, decisions take time to make and disaster is imminent. A shrewd satire on genre films that shows the role of politics, the media and social networks. It is available in Netflix.

The story of two mediocre astronomers who must undertake a huge media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that will destroy the Earth.

2012

John Cusack y Amanda Peet They were the protagonists of this end of the world story. Different catastrophic natural events are taking place in the world including earthquakes, volcano eruptions and devastating tsunamis. A writer decides to gather his family to take them to a safe place. The goal is to reach a kind of ark (biblical reminiscences) where they can be safe. The film was released in 2009 and was directed by a great connoisseur of the genre as Roland Emmerich (Independence day, Godzilla). It had a budget of 200 million dollars and managed to raise 791.2 million worldwide. can be seen in Netflix.

Catastrophic movie where all the cities of the world fall. With John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amanda Peet, Woody Harrelson, and Danny Glover.

Other films of the same genre and with similar themes are GeoStorm, Deep Impact, The End of Everything, Core, The Fifth Wave that are in Netflix.

