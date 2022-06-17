5 Silksong details you may not have noticed and point to a very different game from Hollow Knight

Hornet the huntress, the custodian of the ruins of Hallownest is back. We have finally been able to see a little more of her gameplay, and they are all positive impressions. However, from things that we have been able to see, everything indicates that it will be a very different game from what Hollow Knight was; Said in the best of ways.

Hornet and the protagonist of Hollow Knight are like two sides of the same coin. She is full and he is empty. She is agile and he is forceful. Video by video, and after each sample of gameplay, it has become clear to me that Silksong, the long-awaited follow-up to the acclaimed Hollow Knight, will be a very different game from the original. And I don’t say that as a bad thing, quite the opposite. The character change looks like it will be the perfect excuse for Team Cherry to evolve its proposal. Because Hornet is faster, more aggressive, sharper and more lethal. And it is on these characteristics that are so unique to you that our article today is based. Because there are five details that I want to discuss with you.

Compared to the knight from Hollow Knight, Hornet was seen to be faster. The trailer started with her walking, without further ado, but with great ease. Her trot helped her cover great distances without resorting to any skill. And I don’t know if she’s actually faster, it’s the attitude or the level design. It was cute to see the little critters around her stare in amazement as she walked. Playing the first game, our character seemed to move slower to encourage exploration and farming by killing enemies. The title wanted us to play slowly. But this presentation made it clear from the beginning that agility will prevail here and go quickly for the objectives we pursue. So if exploration or encounters with ordinary creatures are reduced, where is the challenge? Immediately after this Hornet run, we saw it. Using her needle, the slayer zooms past enemies, more enemies, and then against walls to reach high places. Nice rhythm.

Already in the base title we did a lot of this. We’ve bounced off a lot of enemies using our stinger, but Hornet doesn’t do it straight down but dives forward, not fully perpendicular. That is to say, to the speed that we have to learn to drive, it is added that we will have to be precise. From these details, it seems that the game will be much more platformer. For this alone, I want to see if the portable version of Nintendo Switch will allow you to comfortably play Silksong, or if it will be better to do it on a desktop. But perhaps the exploration is reduced does not mean that we are going to stop using the stage; on the contrary. There is a part that I really liked about the presentation: when Hornet goes down a corridor being besieged, up and down, by chainsaws. This indicates that there will be sequences in which we will have to run and escape while the environment wants to kill us; that is to say, between this and before, the gameplay smells a lot like the wonderful Celeste. I think it’s a successful approach, because it hits the jacket a lot.

Silksong and its way of understanding platforms

Of course, what we did in Celeste was take advantage of the powers and abilities of its protagonist, and in Silksong? In the video, Hornet used her needle to latch onto ledges, bounce off enemies, and activate items, so expect chase and dash sections of hanging and hitting shots while jumping non-stop. And how will this mobility be carried into combat? I think this is the part that has excited us all the most. As of minute 0:30, Hornet stopped both jumped and started to fight. It’s amazing how the combat changes from the first game. In the original we had gotten used to fighting with our feet on the ground; it is on the ground that the knight handles his stinger most easily. But Hornet does not stop jumping. And in the air it seems unstoppable.

The problem that such an agile character can have is that it generates a certain lack of control for the playerWhat amazed me the most was the moment when the trajectory and momentum changed while in the air. He made combos, counterattacks and found the enemy’s back in record time. It didn’t stop still. I want to experience that at the controls. The problem that such an agile character can have is that it generates a certain lack of control for the player, but Hornet solves it with his traps. At minute 0:43 we see her launch mines and daggers that, when hitting her enemies, generate an interesting space of separation between her and them. That allows to maneuver and restart the combo. So far everything sounds great, but it may not be such good news if we go to minute 0:59 of the video. Here we see Hornet fighting giant enemies that block her mobility, a stage that attacks her, and opponents that move as fast as her.

In other words, the platforms, the lava that will chase us from time to time and all the finesse that we have to know how to develop to jump from enemy to enemy, will not be free. We saw a good relationship between situations that teach us and moments that test us. And these, don’t you think there is a certain sensation of rhythmic game, of having to internalize the patterns of the enemies until they become muscle memory? Let’s see how far this Team Cherry idea takes. Fortunately, not everyone will be like this. I have been amazed with the rival that appears in the 1:19 cut. That so white battle, so Metal Gear Solid 3 against The Boss has won my heart; but it seems that the predominant ones will be the others: the ones we will have against great bosses that will test our pregnant skills.

I just want to float in the air with Hornet

Greater movement speed, more platforming, a more agile and richer combat in combination of attacks, scenarios that will chase us and want to kill us, and final bosses that will challenge our weightlessness. These are the five details that we take from a brief but very powerful trailer. Now we just need to know the release date of this long-awaited expansion. There are many questions to be resolved. One of them is that, if the game is more focused on action, it may not be too long. We also have to discover if Hornet will be acquiring new abilities or if the game already starts with all of them in his power. And, of course, what will it bring to the Interesting Hollow Knight lore. There is a lot of desire. Let’s see if they give the date once.