5 Steam Releases In The Week Of September 12 That I Recommend You Check Out

We start a new week and it’s time to review the releases that we will see on Steam in the next 7 days. We are, without a doubt, facing a somewhat weak week, no big pitches, but that, even so, has its striking things. Headlined by Metal: Hellsinger, and with Half-Life 2 VR finally available, let’s see what Valve’s store brings us.

Steam releases in September 2022

Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden





It’s no secret that I really like Yoko Taro’s video games, the creator of NieR, and the Voice of Cards saga is amazing me. They are short, low-budget games that make you follow a role-playing campaign practically narrated by Taro. Nothing is what it seems in these titles, and its third installment is not going to be the exception.

Little Orpheus





The platformer of The Chinese Room is finally coming to PC, and it does so in great detail. This title mixes Russian-Soviet mythology and technology to bring an adventure focused on the story, but without neglecting its gameplay. Having won several awards, it is a game that you cannot miss if you like the genre.

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 2





The sequel to Lovecraft’s roguelite is here. With more characters, more enemies, and a complex crafting system, is the direct evolution of its predecessor and will take you on an exploration of the unpublished mythos of the popular cosmic horror author. A great way to kill hours if you are a fan of the writer.

Metal: Hellsinger





Genders) : first person shooter, rhythm

: first person shooter, rhythm Launch : September 15

: September 15 Steam Page

This week’s star release is Metal: Hellsinger. to the rhythm of metal, and accompanied by great figures of the genre, your mission is going to be to descend through the 8 hells to defeat all the demons that appear to you. Of course, all this without losing the rhythm.

Half-Life 2: VR Mod





Genders) : first person shooter, VR

: first person shooter, VR Launch : 16 of September

: 16 of September Steam Page

I don’t usually talk about mods in these articles (although maybe I should), but Half-Life 2: VR Mod it’s a legendary release. You are Gordon Freeman again, yes, but this time you will have an experience perfectly adapted to virtual reality. After almost a decade of development, the release of this mod is an amazing thing for VR fans.