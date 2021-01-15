5 Takes on Priorities at Globo – Latin America’s Biggest Media Company

NATPE Miami would hardly be the identical with no splashy, massive, packed and convivial Globo showcase, a fixture for patrons. However, held completely on-line, this yr’s NATPE Digital Miami, whoch kicks off on Jan. 19, is hardly the identical. So it’s heartening to see Globo going for broke with its Jan. 15 Upfront, which catches the Brazilian TV big, as so many giant gamers in Latin America, with new buildings, administration and content material. Following, 5 fast takes on what to anticipate from the occasion.

All Collectively, Proper Now(*5*)

Already internet hosting Brazil’s greatest linear TV community, its main satellite tv for pc-cable operator and its greatest Brazilian OTT service, Globo has now introduced all three underneath the identical roof. “There’s Solely One Globo,” its Upfront slogan reads. That has a number of upside as Globo. “With Globo being unified, our [lineup for international licensing gains more structure, more diversity of content to serve partners and audiences from different regions of the world,” says Paulo Marinho, Globo exec director of networks, in charge of Globo unification. Globo ’s domestic viewership now spreads over mobile, OTT, basic linear and traditional pay TV. With the “use of data, we have evolved a lot in the individualized knowledge of each one of the 100 million people who accompany us in these different windows daily, and this is reflected in deliveries on our channels, platforms, in Brazil, and abroad.”

Top Management Change of Guard

The TV revolution caught affable CEO Carlos Henrique Schroder and head of drama Silvio Abreu towards the end of long careers at Globo. Schroder spearheaded the TV’s push into more standard international length series and launch of SVOD player Globoplay. Both are now stepping down,. Marinho has served as Globo exec director of networks since 2020. Famed telenovela director Ricardo Waddington, a unit director on “Avenida de Brazil,” Globo’s biggest telenovela hit ever, was appointed entertainment director in December. José Luis Villlamarim, artistic director on Globo’s cinematographic NATPE Miami banner novela “A Mother’s Love,” will replace veteran Silvio de Abreu, head of drama since 2014. The baton has been passed to a younger generation.

A National Champion

“In addition to quality and state of the art, we always carry ‘Brazilianess’ in our works. We never fail to create [our shows] within the gentle of identification with [what’s] Brazilian,” mentioned Waddington, citing “The Angel of Hamburg,” Globo’s first title in a two English-language sequence manufacturing partnership with Sony Footage Tv, which turns on a Brazilian Oscar Schindler determine throughout WWII. Globo has scored a few of it greatest worldwide successes with sequence produced in partnership with Brazil’s impartial manufacturing neighborhood, Marinho famous, citing “Below Stress” (produced in partnership with Conspiração) “Aruanas” (Maria Farinha Filmes), “Jailers” (Gullane) and “Second Name” (O2). Globo has partnerships with 100 impartial producers in Brazil alone, Marinho mentioned. As Brazilian authorities subsidies have frozen to a glacial tempo, Globo is rising as a key bastion of nationwide manufacturing.

Inclusion(*5*)

“We’ve been doing steady work with our expertise pool in order that it’s more and more various. We search a steadiness in its composition so as to more and more symbolize the variety of the Brazilian inhabitants,” says Waddington, citing younger girls screenwriters equivalent to Luisa Lima (“The place My Coronary heart Is”), Rosane Svartman (“A Life Price Residing”), Manuela Dias (“Above Justice” “A Mom’s Love”) and Amora Mautner (“Harassment”). In partnership with Brazilian group Festa Literária das Periferias (FLIP), Globo has additionally invested in an initiative, Black Narratives Laboratory for Audiovisual. Greater than 20 Black writers have gone on to work for Globo – which is a begin at least in a rustic the place greater than half is inhabitants are POC.

Sorority Dramas(*5*)

Of Globo’s high NATPE Miami titles, 110-episode “A Mom’s Love,” a paean to on a regular basis heroism, options three girls of various social class – maid Lurdes, restaurant proprietor Thelma and lawyer Vitória – introduced collectively by their overwhelming sense of motherhood. In 70-half romantic comedy “Run for Your Lives,” the lives of three utterly completely different girls are once more inextricably intertwined – right here they witness the homicide of a choose throughout a Cancun hurricane and are compelled to take on new identities in a witness safety program. Globo telenovelas have all the time been principally femme-centric and crossed the social divide. Not often, nevertheless, have they proven equivalent to a way of sorority.