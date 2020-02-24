5 Theories For How Jim Hopper Survived In Stranger Things Season 3

Depart a Remark
The Duffer Brothers dropped a bombshell of a teaser on Valentine’s Day once they launched a quick trailer for Season four of the Netflix science fiction horror and 80s love-athon Stranger Things. The teaser, though quick, supplied everybody with some clarification for the occasions of Season 3 finale the place Jim Hopper (David Harbour) was seemingly killed when Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) shut down the machine the Russians had been utilizing to achieve entry to the Upside Down. Loads of followers had already theorized that Hopper was the mysterious “America” talked about within the post-credits scene of the finale, and that there appears to be confirmed with this new teaser trailer.
For those that haven’t seen the trailer, or have forgotten in a match of pure pleasure, the teaser reveals some form of work camp someplace in Russia the place prisoners are constructing a railroad whereas armed guards watch over. Because the digital camera zooms in on the employees, we catch a glimpse of everybody’s favourite police chief, simply minus the hair, beard, and among the weight he was carrying across the final time we noticed him. Earlier than we will see what has caught Hopper’s eye, the trailer cuts to black.
It left all of us to marvel, how did Jim Hopper survive what appeared to make certain dying on the fateful Season 3 finale? And now that we all know that Hopper is in truth alive (in a method or one other), it’s time to theorize how the chief of the Hawkins Police Division survived when so many Russians turned to goo and ash in an identical incident earlier within the season.
Listed below are simply 5 theories of how Jim Hopper survived in Stranger Things Season 3.
Hopper Escaped The Bunker
There’s a sturdy risk that Jim Hopper was in a position to escape the part of the bunker was the machine was being held earlier than Joyce Byers may blow it up. With the bunker being a cavernous advanced with corridors and rooms splintering off in each which route, there certainly may have been a way for Hopper to discover a technique to escape the room earlier than it was too late. When you consider it, everybody else who had been within the room on the Russian facet at first of the season turned to a pile of goo and ash. If that had been to be the case right here, how did Hopper find yourself in a jail camp within the frigid north of Russia?
Wanting again on the final time we see Hopper (not together with the “American” stinger on the finish of the episode), he’s standing within the room with the machine because it’s being destroyed. In that room is a ladder. We don’t know the place that ladder leads or if Hopper may have reached the ladder with out being hit by the beam of vitality, however that may clarify how and why he survived and was captured by the Russians earlier than being taken to a jail camp someplace within the Soviet Union.
Hopper Was Transported To Russia By The Gate
Season 3 of Stranger Things opens with Russian scientists making an attempt to open the gate to the Upside Down and failing in spectacular trend. In a scene that’s not for the faint of coronary heart or these of us who can’t deal with small quantities of gore, we see the failed try of reaching the Upside Down actually blow up within the scientists’ faces. This complete scene is what places the gears in movement for the present’s third season and is what finally results in Hopper ending up in Russia, the place the whole lot began within the first place.
In the Season 3 finale, simply earlier than Joyce shuts down the machine, it seems to be just like the gate to the Upside Down (a minimum of on the Hawkins facet) is about to open. What if (work with me right here) by opening the gate underneath the Starcourt Mall, the Russians managed to open the gate on the Russian facet, permitting Hopper to leap by means of the gate and find yourself in Soviet Russia? It’s a stretch, however it’s not fully out of the realm of risk. And this might clarify how Hopper ended up in Russia within the first place.
Hopper Entered The Upside Down By The Gate
There may be additionally a powerful risk that Hopper managed to enter the Upside Down and discover his means out, solely to finish up in Russia. This wouldn’t be the primary time the police chief discovered his means into the Upside Down as he and Joyce Byers entered by way of the gate in Hawkins to rescue Will Byers in Season 1. Maybe he knew that he may enter by means of the gate this time round in an try to save lots of his personal life. With this information of the Upside Down, it’s very nicely attainable that Hopper was in a position to navigate the mysterious and lethal alternate dimension to search out security.
You possibly can argue that the Russians had been by no means in a position to open the gate on their finish, which might imply that Hopper is trapped within the Upside Down, a spot nobody needs to be. There’s a answer for this, nevertheless, because it’s fully attainable that by opening the gate on one finish (Hawkins), the response helped result in the opening on the opposite finish (Russia). This may assist clarify how Hopper ended up in a Russian jail once we final noticed him giving Joyce a glance of pure desperation as she shut down the machine.
Hopper Was Despatched To The Future
You possibly can additionally argue that Hopper was despatched to the long run when the machine was destroyed on the finish of Season 3. We don’t know for certain the 12 months during which we see Hopper within the Stranger Things Season four teaser trailer, which may imply that he’s now not in 1985. Judging by the uniforms worn by the troopers within the 45-second trailer, it’s protected to say that the Soviet Union continues to be a factor, which means it may happen wherever up till 1991 (the 12 months the Soviet Union dissolved).
We additionally don’t know the way time works within the Upside Down (if we’re going that route), so what may have been moments for Hopper may very well be days, weeks, months, and even years in time within the common world.
What If Hopper Was Possessed By The Thoughts Flayer
After we final noticed Hopper, he was a bit of chunky, had a head filled with hair, and a bushy mustache and beard. All of that’s gone once we see him once more within the newest teaser trailer. The hair, the burden, even the spark in his eyes are all absent, and we’re left with a shell of a person. This may very well be as a result of he’s caught in a Russian jail camp the place meals is scarce and everybody has the identical haircut. Nevertheless, it may very well be one thing else.
In addition to touring by means of the Upside Down and assembly random children with powers like these possessed by Eleven, we’ve additionally seen characters turn into possessed by the ability of the Thoughts Flayer. This was primarily seen all through Season 3 when Billy Hargrove turned possessed after getting into the Upside Down. All through the season, Billy (Dacre Montgomery) kidnapped victims to assist feed the Thoughts Flayer because the entity grew stronger. What if the Thoughts Flayer didn’t die on the finish of the season and took maintain of Hopper when he went by means of the gate? He may very well be utilizing Hopper as a technique to construct power as he prepares to take one other bodily type and take down Eleven as soon as and for all.
What do you consider these theories? Do any of them maintain water? I suppose we’ll have to attend and see when Stranger Things finally returns to Netflix. And bear in mind, stranger issues have occurred.
