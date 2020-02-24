5 Theories For How Jim Hopper Survived In Stranger Things Season 3

Hopper Escaped The Bunker

There’s a sturdy risk that Jim Hopper was in a position to escape the part of the bunker was the machine was being held earlier than Joyce Byers may blow it up. With the bunker being a cavernous advanced with corridors and rooms splintering off in each which route, there certainly may have been a way for Hopper to discover a technique to escape the room earlier than it was too late. When you consider it, everybody else who had been within the room on the Russian facet at first of the season turned to a pile of goo and ash. If that had been to be the case right here, how did Hopper find yourself in a jail camp within the frigid north of Russia?