5 Theories For How The Mandalorian Season 2 Could Introduce Ahsoka Tano

After all, there is not any actual solution to even make certain if Ahsoka’s previous may have any bearing on how she enters the story of The Mandalorian. She may simply be residing on some planet that Mando finally ends up on randomly., that is how he normally makes associates. Nonetheless, one in all these theories may change into proper. A few of them even match collectively in ways in which may make a couple of maintain some kernel of the last word fact. Ultimately, it possible issues much less how or why Ahsoka will likely be making her live-action debut. For followers, it simply issues that it is really taking place.