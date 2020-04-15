5 Theories For How The Mandalorian Season 2 Could Introduce Ahsoka Tano

Go away a Remark
Star Wars followers had been blown away just lately when it was revealed that Rosario Dawson had been formally forged to play the function of common Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano within the second season of The Mandalorian. This would be the character’s live-action debut, and it very possible could possibly be the start of a long run plan for the character on Disney+. However the massive query that we’re now left with, is how will Ahsoka be launched into The Mandaloran Season 2.
At this level, we are able to solely theorize, no particulars concerning the present’s plan have been revealed. Nevertheless, if we glance again on the historical past of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels, after which mix them with what occurred in Season 1 of The Mandalorian there are a couple of sturdy potentialities that current themselves. Listed below are a couple of theories about how Ahsoka would possibly be part of Mando.
Ahsoka Seeks The Darksaber
The final time we see Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars Rebels, she’s within the firm of Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian who was as soon as in possession of the Darksaber. The similar Darksaber we see within the fingers of Moff Gideon within the closing shot of The Mandalorian Season One.
The Darksaber is a singular lightsaber created by an outdated Mandalorian Jedi, and it is a image of Mandalorian management. It is unclear how Moff Gideon acquired his fingers on the item, the final we see it in Star Wars Rebels Sabine offers it to Bo-Katan Kryze, who unites the clans of Mandalore with it. But when Ahsoka and Sabine know that he has it, they virtually actually would need to get it again. It is each a Mandalorian and a Jedi artifact, and Sabine particularly, if she’s nonetheless with Ahsoka, would need it out of the fingers of the ex-Imperial.
Ahsoka Senses Child Yoda
On of essentially the most fascinating issues about The Mandalorian is that, not solely is it a Star Wars present devoid of Jedi, the principle character is totally blind to the order, in addition to the idea of the Power. However Child Yoda is powerful within the Power, and we all know there are different Power customers on the market. If Mando and the Little one are touring lengthy sufficient, one is certain to seek out them.
Ahsoka Tano is not a Jedi, however she was as soon as, and she or he’s sturdy within the Power regardless. If Ahsoka senses The Little one, a being a lot like Grasp Yoda, she could be very prone to examine. She would possibly even have details about Yoda that would assist The Mandalorian on his quest to return the Little one to its dwelling. It is unclear how a lot the Jedi really knew about Yoda’s race or historical past. It is even potential that Ahsoka, being a Power consumer, may grow to be The Kid’s new protector, if The Mandalorian decides to go in a brand new path with its story.
A New Jedi Order
Ahsoka Tano left the Jedi order throughout The Clone Wars, and thru the top of the occasions of Star Wars Rebels, she doesn’t return. Nevertheless, on the finish of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we hear the voice of Ahsoka chatting with Rey together with all the opposite Jedi we all know. This has led some to take a position if, in some unspecified time in the future between these two factors, did Ahsoka grow to be a Jedi in spite of everything?
The Mandalorian does not know a lot concerning the Power or Jedi, however he has now heard their names. If, throughout his quest to seek out The Kid’s dwelling, he hears something about different Jedi, he would virtually actually examine, as they might know one thing about Child Yoda’s origins or dwelling world. Maybe that is the place he finds Ahsoka.
Journeys In Wild House
The final time we noticed Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars Rebels, she and Mandalorian Sabine Wren had been going off collectively seeking Ezra Bridger, the younger Jedi who sacrificed himself to save lots of his associates and his dwelling on the finish of that collection. He is alive, however he was final seen flying off into hyperspace to components unknown. So, it is potential that she is going to nonetheless be on that quest once we see her in The Mandalorian. One assumes Ezra ended up someplace fairly distant, or he would have discovered his approach dwelling.
Primarily based on the truth that the identified galaxy is not acquainted with Child Yoda or his species, it isn’t inconceivable that the house planet that The Mandalorian is trying to find can also be some place fairly distant, one within the uncharted areas of the galaxy often called wild house. And so. maybe Ahsoka and Mando will cross every others paths as they’re each on totally different paths, that undergo the identical place. It is a lengthy shot, house is you realize, fairly massive, however the Power does unusual issues.
The Siege Of Mandalore
This one is considerably much less of a idea, and extra an concept, however the reply as to how Ahsoka Tano may cross paths with The Mandalorian may have one thing to do with an occasion we have not seen but, The Siege of Mandalore. The battle was referenced in The Mandalorian by Moff Gideon, and we all know we’ll see it in episodes of the ultimate season of The Clone Wars, presently airing on Disney+.
We all know Ahsoka Tano was there. We all know Moff Gideon has a historical past with Mandalore, he was a part of the Nice Purge. Whereas the Siege of Mandalore takes place someplace in the course of Ahsoka’s life, previous to all the things we see in Rebels, it is nonetheless potential that once we see these new episodes, it can clue us in to one thing that ties Ahsoka to The Little one, The Mandalorian, Moff Gideon.
After all, there is not any actual solution to even make certain if Ahsoka’s previous may have any bearing on how she enters the story of The Mandalorian. She may simply be residing on some planet that Mando finally ends up on randomly., that is how he normally makes associates. Nonetheless, one in all these theories may change into proper. A few of them even match collectively in ways in which may make a couple of maintain some kernel of the last word fact. Ultimately, it possible issues much less how or why Ahsoka will likely be making her live-action debut. For followers, it simply issues that it is really taking place.
