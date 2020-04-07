5 Things About Grease That Don’t Make Any Sense

Take it from IMDb’s plot description of Grease which states how the vastly completely different romantic leads “attempt to be like one another to allow them to be collectively,” a significant point of interest is that Sandy undergoes an entire transformation right into a leather-clad insurgent and Danny joins the observe crew within the hopes of impressing her. To begin with, altering your self for one more individual’s pursuits is without doubt one of the worst offenses in romance and, moreover, was it not Sandy’s good woman persona that attracted Danny within the first place? Lots of people prefer to interpret the couple’s automobile experience into the sky as a metaphor for his or her demise, and I’d say there may be some reality to that – not that they’re lifeless, however their relationship is destined to go that approach.