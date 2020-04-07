5 Things About Grease That Don’t Make Any Sense

Go away a Remark
“Grease” would be the phrase, however is it one to be trusted? The long-lasting cinematic adaptation of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s coming-of-age musical introduced 1978 moviegoers again to the ’50s and made John Travolta and Olivia Newton John the final word onscreen energy couple.
Nevertheless, did you ever discover that there are few issues about Grease that simply don’t “go collectively?” Musicals have been traditionally depending on suspension of disbelief, in fact, so I can get previous fantastically elaborate dance numbers, flying vehicles, and even Rydell Excessive being crammed with 30-year-olds who have been held again a number of too a few years. Narratively, although, the movie has handful of issues that I’m, at this second, hopelessly devoted to creating sense of.
There are worse issues that the movie may do, and truly already has for those who embody the creepiness of Vince Fontaine. But, simply can’t get round a number of the issues about Grease that don’t make a lot sense, equivalent to these 5 head scratchers.
Sandy’s Household Is Very Fast To Make The U.S. Their Everlasting Residence
Our journey into America’s lavish, 1950s heyday begins on a seaside, the place Danny Zuko (John Travolta) tries to make his tragically restricted storybook romance with Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) final earlier than she has to go again to Australia. But, the greaser is quickly delighted to find that his summer season lover is spending her senior yr at Rydell. Her clarification: “We had a change of plans.”
Wait a minute: you count on us to consider that after a season’s size trip midway throughout the globe, Sandy’s household has determined to uproot their lives and make themselves at house in the USA? Within the introductory scene, the woman is visibly upset that summer season is near its finish and she is going to quickly have to go away California, but, apparently, there was nonetheless sufficient time between then and now for her to register for courses, be a part of the cheerleading crew, and discover a everlasting residence all by a seemingly spontaneous resolution? I’m wondering if there there may be an unreleased deleted scene from Grease through which Sandy supplies a greater clarification for this “magic change.”
How Does Rizzo Eat Ice Cream And Use The Restroom At The Identical Time?
There are many memorable moments that happen on the Frosty Palace, the malt store at which Rydell college students frequent. Betty Rizzo (Stockard Channing), greatest identified by her final title, is a particular case on this occasion, equivalent to her epic milkshake toss in Kenickie’s (Jeff Conaway) face. Nevertheless, there may be one other second involving the Pink Girls’ insurgent chief and a dairy-based dessert product that I’d relatively speak about.
There’s a second in Grease through which Rizzo walks out of the women’ room, visibly holding {a partially} eaten vanilla ice cream cone in her hand: a sight that I can’t even start to fathom the mechanics of. How and (the arguably extra essential query) WHY does she handle to make use of the restroom with out discarding her point-tipped dessert merchandise? The scene has since been interpreted as a illustration of the character’s projected disregard for her friends’ notion of her, however there are actually simpler (and extra sanitary) methods of pulling off a “don’t care” angle.
Why Does Frenchy Not Disguise Her Pink Hair With One Of Her Many Wigs?
One other Pink Woman with an absorbing character arc is Francesca “Frenchy” Facciano (Didi Conn), a fun-loving everygal who makes the choice to drop out of Rydell to develop into a beautician. Sadly, magnificence college proves to be not what she bargained, particularly after she makes her curly, strawberry blonde locks a comically vibrant pink accidentally. For so long as her dangerous hair day lasts, she retains it conspicuously hidden beneath a shawl, however why does she decide on that possibility?
Earlier in Grease, we uncover at a Pink Girls sleepover occasion hosted at Frenchy’s home that she has a flexible assortment of wigs (additionally for causes which are unclear), but she hides her pink ‘do with a shawl when she already has the proper disguise her closet? Even when somebody had observed the distinction from her pure fashion, she may have simply handed one in all her fake hairpieces off as a profitable software of her newly acquired abilities from La Hairstyle. In the long run, maybe we may simply chalk it up as one other occasion of her lovably ditzy persona.
How Does Rydell Get Away With Such A Brief College 12 months?
The central storyline of Grease kicks into gear on the primary day at Rydell Excessive following a decidedly memorable summer season. Nevertheless, as seemingly fast as the college yr begins, the movie concludes when the ultimate bell earlier than summer season rings. Wait… you imply to inform me that the story of Danny and Sandy’s on-and-off romance lasted a whole college yr?
On common, a faculty yr lasts 9 months and there may be not a single clue all through Grease to counsel such a size of time goes by, with out even a montage to covers all the main holidays. If something, the movie feels prefer it takes place over the course of a month, which is so long as I want my senior yr may have lasted, however that’s simply not the way in which the USA instructional system operates. Then again, I’d be a minimum of prepared to simply accept this warped notion of time as a mirrored image of how our teenage years typically really feel like they’re over earlier than we all know it.
Are Danny And Sandy A Wholesome Couple To Root For?
Talking of youngsters, everybody has that one early romance that appears to be the one that can stand the take a look at of time. Sadly, it hardly ever works out that approach, given how highschool is transformative interval through which one’s identification slowly involves kind. That is definitely only one purpose why I’d argue that rooting for a pair like Danny and Sandy might not be the healthiest thought, particularly when contemplating how their methods of savoring the romance are removed from wholesome.
Take it from IMDb’s plot description of Grease which states how the vastly completely different romantic leads “attempt to be like one another to allow them to be collectively,” a significant point of interest is that Sandy undergoes an entire transformation right into a leather-clad insurgent and Danny joins the observe crew within the hopes of impressing her. To begin with, altering your self for one more individual’s pursuits is without doubt one of the worst offenses in romance and, moreover, was it not Sandy’s good woman persona that attracted Danny within the first place? Lots of people prefer to interpret the couple’s automobile experience into the sky as a metaphor for his or her demise, and I’d say there may be some reality to that – not that they’re lifeless, however their relationship is destined to go that approach.
Do these mysterious goofs offers you chills which are multiplying, or do you suppose I higher form up? Tell us within the feedback and remember to verify again for extra data associated to Grease in addition to extra nonsensical information about your favourite films right here on CinemaBlend.
