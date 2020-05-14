5 Things About Thanos That Didn’t Make It Into The Marvel Movies

What we saw from actor Josh Brolin during his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe amounts to one of the great antagonist performances in comic book movie genre – but the truth of the matter is that there is a lot about the character that the films never found time to explore. First appearing in February 1973, Thanos has nearly half a century of history in the pages of Marvel Comics, and there was simply no way that the blockbusters were ever going to be able to include everything. Acknowledging this, we’ve put together this feature to help you learn a bit more about the character, and his past exploits/adventures that didn’t make it to the big screen.