5 Things I Can’t Stop Wondering About The Batman’s New Batmobile

Years earlier than Batman developed an enthusiasm for military-grade transportation, the Caped Crusader’s first automobile within the comics was simply an ordinary automotive that was not even known as the “Batmobile” and was painted an uncharacteristically brilliant purple, however would later tackle numerous appearances starting from designs extra frequent to the time interval to resembling a winged cave dweller with wheels. In case you ask me, nonetheless, Robert Pattinson’s automobile seems to be much less like lots of these traditional depictions and extra like one thing Max Rockatansky would possibly drive. Whereas I have been craving a cinematic Batmobile that truly seems to be like a bat once more (until you depend the marginally “winged” bottom), I do discover it refreshing and intriguing that Matt Reeves has determined to present his Batman a throwback to when the Batmobile was, basically, only a automotive, which brings me to my subsequent query…