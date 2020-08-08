5 Things I Learned About Avatar: The Last Airbender After Reading The Two Kyoshi Novels

Besides he’s not horrible. In actual fact, he is one of many higher Avatars. Within the second ebook, The Shadow of Kyoshi, we study that Avatar Kuruk truly had a reasonably tragic life. An enormous plot level of The Shadow of Kyoshi is that Avatar Kuruk is attempting to get in touch with Kyoshi, however she’s having a tough time reaching him as a result of she will be able to’t stand that model of her previous life since she (very similar to the Avatar fan base) deem him to be such a failure. However by means of their encounter, we study that Avatar Kuruk is among the best Avatars ever and that he truly saved the mortal world. However no one can know that.

I gained’t spoil why, however I’m glad that his character will get retconned in The Shadow of Kyoshi. As a result of it type of sucks that he was at all times extra of a footnote within the line of Avatars in comparison with previous Avatars like Yangchen and Roku (who was really the suckiest Avatar).