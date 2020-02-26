5 Things Marvel Needs For Its Fantastic Four Movie More Than John Krasinski

The MCU is slowly, however certainly going to get extra cosmic, and when that point comes, the Fantastic Four would be the excellent candidates to get in on the motion. They in all probability will not be an amazing assist to the likes of Captain Marvel, however everybody at all times has a component to play in an ensemble journey. Plus, Reed Richards is a genius, and there is by no means actually a state of affairs the place having one readily available is a nasty factor. The important thing can be discovering the candy spot for these guys, i.e. efficient methods for them to contribute to adventures with out feeling redundant. It may be achieved, it’s going to simply take slightly work!