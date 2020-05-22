5 Things Space Jam 2 Needs To Do To Improve Upon The First Movie

There’s no method round it: Space Jam: A New Legacy is occurring, whether or not you prefer it or not. For the droves of followers which have fond recollections of the 1996 unique, the brand new LeBron James undertaking is admittedly excellent news. Nonetheless, if the artistic crew behind this sequel need to not solely win over followers and detractors alike, there are some steps that may very well be taken to enhance upon that first film.