5 Things That Don’t Make Sense About Coming To America

Go away a Remark
Eddie Murphy’s profession appears to be again on the up and up since his profitable Saturday Night time Stay internet hosting gig and his Golden Globe nominated flip as real-life comic Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite Is My Identify. A revisit to the actor’s heyday is on the horizon with an upcoming sequel to Coming to America, the 1988 comedy from director John Landis concerning the prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda who journeys to the States looking for his queen.
As we anticipate Coming 2 America’s launch, it brings again reminiscences of the moments from the unique that made us chortle… and some that additionally left us confused. To not say that these moments diminish the general high quality of Coming to America, however when you discover a number of obtrusive logical errors and inconsistencies, it’s arduous to not overlook them.
In case you might be scratching your head over what in Coming to America may have left me scratching my head, look no additional. I’ve 5 examples to show that one in every of Eddie Murphy’s greatest movies nonetheless falls in need of good.
Akeem Avoids Recognition Virtually Too Simply
Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy), in hopes to discover a lady who will love him only for his character, needs to maintain his royalty a secret, even though he and his good friend and servant, Semmi (Arsenio Corridor), are wearing designer fits, fur, and gold jewellery once they first set foot on American soil (extra precisely, the pavement of Queens, New York). Even so, it doesn’t appear to register with anybody that this man may very properly be the inheritor to a complete nation.
Save one Zamunda native with whom he crosses paths at a basketball sport, Akeem has no hassle avoiding recognition, however that scene in Coming to America alone, plus the second when the prince spots his household picture at a museum whereas on a date with Lisa (Shari Headley), is sufficient proof to me that his cowl ought to have been blown a lot earlier, particularly in a melting pot like New York that might be crawling with Zamundans. Moreover, you’d assume that he would possibly run into no less than one American who would say, “Hey, haven’t I seen your face on cash?” Talking of which…
Akeem’s Current-Day Face Is On Zamundan Foreign money
In any scene from Coming to America through which cash from Zamunda is current, you possibly can see Akeem’s face is imprinted on it. The idea of figures of royalty having their likeness positioned on their nation’s foreign money shouldn’t be a radical idea, after all, however it’s fairly exceptional that the prince’s present-day likeness is the picture we see.
Now, it is usually not unusual for the photographs on banknotes to be up to date because the folks they profile age (if stated particular person remains to be alive, after all), however Zamunda will need to have labored actually quick to replace each coin and rand within the nation to match his look as soon as Akeem turned 21. To not point out, since he nonetheless has but to inherit the throne, wouldn’t it not make extra sense for his father, King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), or mom, Queen Aoelon (Madge Sinclair) to grace the notes, and even one of many royal household’s ancestors? Clearly, it’s a complete completely different world in Zamunda.
Does The Landlord Give Akeem And Semmi The Improper Room?
When Akeem requests the poorest room potential for he and Semmi at a low-rent Queens house constructing, the owner (Frankie Faison) takes them to a room blocked by police warning tape that he makes use of some harsh language to explain earlier than including {that a} brick wall is obstructing the view from its sole window. The room seems to be as repulsive as we had been led to consider (to Semmi, no less than), however the very subsequent scene forces to me to query if it’s the similar room that he claimed.
As an alternative of the window going through a brick wall as the owner talked about, and because the preliminary tour did reveal, we see from the skin that the room has a view of the road and even a balcony, (properly, fireplace escape, technically) from which Akeem shouts praises of America all the way down to some very impolite locals. I don’t discover it doubtless that any of their neighbors would have allowed him and Semmi to make use of their very own fireplace escape, particularly for this objective, so except this constructing has some Hogwarts-esque, shape-changing capability, it sounds to me like both the owner exaggerated the severity of the room to fulfill Akeem’s needs or the screenwriters made a flub.
Cleo McDowell Ought to Be Up To His Neck In Trademark Lawsuits
In hopes to get nearer to Lisa, the lady he has fallen for, Akeem, with Semmi, goes to work for her father, Cleo McDowell (former Good Instances star John Amos), whose self-named restaurant bears a hanging resemblance to a sure fashionable quick meals chain. In truth, every part from the corporate emblem, menu gadgets, and a scene when Mr. McDowell berates a person taking pictures of the restaurant present indicators that he needs his restaurant to be as fashionable as McDonald’s by coming dangerously near imitating McDonald’s. However, is he actually breaking any legal guidelines?
In accordance with my analysis, it seems that Cleo McDowell is blatantly [guilty of trademark dilution](https://www.legislation.cornell.edu/wex/dilution_(trademark), which is outlined as utilizing a sure mark or title related sufficient to a different recognizable trademark that might be mistaken for that unique model. He even explains to Akeem and Semmi, “They’re McDonald’s, I’m McDowell’s. They’ve the Golden Arches, I’ve the Golden Arcs. They received the Large Mac, I’ve the ‘Large Mick,’” as if that may assist his case, however solely makes his intentions extra clear. Hopefully nobody finds his private copy of McDonald’s official firm handbook or he’ll actually be in hassle.
Duke Brothers Aren’t Phased Their Donor Appears to be like Like The Man Who Made Them Poor
There’s a scene in Coming to America that pays tribute to one in every of Eddie Murphy’s earlier hits, through which Akeem provides Semmi’s “pocket cash” to 2 homeless males, who flip about to be former millionaire investing brokers Randolph (Ralph Bellamy) and Mortimer Duke (Don Ameche) from the 1983 John Landis-directed movie Buying and selling Locations. The brothers have fun their newly discovered riches by personally thanking their donor, solely it doesn’t appear to cross their minds that the person who gave them hope to earn again their wealth bears a hanging resemblance to one of many males who put them on the streets within the first place.
In Buying and selling Locations, the Dukes change the lives of one in every of their staff, Louis Winthorpe (Dan Aykroyd), with road hustler Billy Ray Valentine (Murphy) as a part of a infantile guess, however get the tables turned on them when Winthorpe and Valentine staff as much as ship the outdated bastards into poverty. Maybe they had been distracted by that fats stack of money, however I’d have anticipated that, and would have discovered it hilarious if, the previous millionaires may need requested different, “Say, didn’t that child look so much like Valentine?” I assume there simply occur to be two people who seem like Eddie Murphy on this supposed shared universe… which provides me an incredible concept for crossover scene in Coming 2 America: Akeem meets Billy Ray!
What do you assume? Have these plot factors in Coming to America left you confused as properly, or do you’ve gotten a wonderfully logical rationalization to place all of those issues to mattress? If that’s the case, please let me know within the feedback and, within the meantime, make sure to examine again for updates on this traditional Eddie Murphy comedy’s extremely anticipated sequel right here on CinemaBlend.
Add Comment