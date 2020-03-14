5 Things That Don’t Make Sense About Coming To America

As an alternative of the window going through a brick wall as the owner talked about, and because the preliminary tour did reveal, we see from the skin that the room has a view of the road and even a balcony, (properly, fireplace escape, technically) from which Akeem shouts praises of America all the way down to some very impolite locals. I don’t discover it doubtless that any of their neighbors would have allowed him and Semmi to make use of their very own fireplace escape, particularly for this objective, so except this constructing has some Hogwarts-esque, shape-changing capability, it sounds to me like both the owner exaggerated the severity of the room to fulfill Akeem’s needs or the screenwriters made a flub.